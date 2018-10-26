3 star players who could retire from international cricket next year

Cricket has changed the lives of many players across the globe. While everyone who dreamt of playing cricket has not been able to make it to the highest level, some players got the opportunity to have a long and a wonderful career for their country.

Unlike previous occasions when a retired cricket player chose either commentary or coaching as a profession, a player retiring now from international cricket can still ply his trade in various T-20 competition across the globe. Players such as Mathew Hayden, Shane Warne, and Mike Hussey have all had a fruitful post-retirement T-20 career.

We have seen a lot of surprise retirements this year and we can expect a few of them in 2019 too. We have compiled a list of 3 players who could call it quits next year.

#1 MS Dhoni

We could see the end of Dhoni's India career next year

The heartbeats of crores of Indian fans will skip when they see the word "retirement" associated with MS Dhoni. Although Dhoni has retired from Test Cricket, he will be missed the most in the limited overs format. MS Dhoni has been facing criticism for his bad form with the bat and there has been a debate regarding his position in the squad.

However, MS will be expected to take part in the World Cup considering his experience and value behind the wickets. With Rishabh Pant slowly getting into the limited overs setup, MS Dhoni's retirement after the World Cup next year could be a possibility.

