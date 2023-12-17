3 stars from VHT 2023 winning team who could get an IPL 2024 contract ft. Sumit Kumar

The Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) got a new champion as Haryana beat Rajasthan in the final to clinch the title on Saturday (December 16). It was a truly incredible run for a team that showed that fairytales are a reality in cricket.

With the IPL 2024 auction just around the corner, some of the players couldn't have possibly found a better time to step up their game and get into the radar of several franchises. The importance of an IPL contract cannot be understated given how it has been the launchpad for achieving the ultimate dream, the India cap.

While several players have put their hat in the ring with impressive performances in VHT 2023, here are three players from the victorious Haryana team that could attract a bidding war among IPL franchises:

#3 Anshul Kamboj

"Bowlers win you tournaments" does sound like a cliche but it is true and there are several IPL teams who would want to ensure they get the right balance to their bowling attacks. While there will be several big names on display, Anshul Kamboj could end up having a breakout season if given a chance.

Just 23 years of age, Kamboj picked up as many as 17 wickets for Haryana in VHT 2023 in 10 games at an economy rate of just 3.58. The incredible control he has shown proves that the youngster could be well ahead of his age in terms of game awareness. He could just be one of the bargain buys from all the VHT 2023 stars at the IPL 2024 auction.

#2 Ankit Kumar

Just like uncapped bowlers, even some uncapped batters will be in demand, especially given the balance that teams are looking for at the top of their order. Ankit Kumar will go into the IPL 2024 auction knowing that he had an incredible VHT 2023 under his belt and that he has given his best shot in terms of performance.

Ankit scored 453 runs in 10 games at an average of 50.33 and was the highest run-scorer for Haryana in the tournament and played a crucial knock of 88 in the VHT final against Rajasthan to help his team to a defendable total. Just like other openers such as Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sai Sudharsan, Ankit Kumar can prove that he can replicate his domestic form in the IPL.

#1 Sumit Kumar

Arguably a player who could be on the radar of most of the IPL franchises, Sumit Kumar proved that there are several seam bowling all-rounders waiting to be groomed if they get the right backing from the teams. The Haryana all-rounder picked up 18 wickets in the tournament at an economy rate of just 4.15.

Apart from the ball, Sumit also scored a crucial 183 runs in the tournament at a strike rate of 155.08, showing the ability to use a long handle. Given just how valuable Indian seam-bowling all-rounders have been to teams over the years, the VHT 2023 Player of the Tournament might have a shout at being the most expensive uncapped player in the IPL auction.