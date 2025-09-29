3 stunning similarities between India's wins in finals of T20 World Cup 2024 and Asia Cup 2025

Team India ensured another addition to the silverware cabinet after securing the Asia Cup 2025 with a tense win over Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 28. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side defended their title, marking a record-extending ninth win in the compeition.

India's dominant T20I side have been used to winning in recent times whether it be bilateral affairs or high-profile tournaments. A little over a year ago, the team had ended their trophy drought by winning the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States of America, following a tight final against South Africa.

Both finals ended up being tense encounters, with the one outright similarity being India's composure under dire circumstances. On that note, let us take a look at three stunning similarities between India's wins in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2024 and the Asia Cup 2025.

#1 Shivam Dube being the point of difference with the bat

Shivam Dube is one of the several players in the Indian setup who were part of both of Team India's recent T20I highs. The all-rounder featured in the lower-middle order during the 2024 T20 World Cup primarily as a finisher, as India had plenty of other bowling options.

In the T20 World Cup Final in Barbados, Dube was sent in ahead of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja after the fall of the fourth wicket, in the 14th over. At a time, where India needed a boost in their scoring rate, the all-rounder responded with a quick-fire 27-run cameo off 16 deliveries, with four boundaries at a strike rate of 168.75.

In the Asia Cup 2025 final, Dube came in at No.6, at an eerily similar entry point compared to the T20 World Cup Final. Much like his cameo on that occasion, the left-handed batter provided a similar impact, scoring 33 runs off 22 deliveries, scoring the same number of boundaries as in Barbados, at a strike rate of 150.

#2 Losing 3 wickets in the powerplay

In both finals, the Indian top-order did not have a memorable outing after dominating the majority of the competition.

In the 2024 T20 World Cup Final, the trio of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Rishabh Pant were dismissed in quick succession, leaving India reeling at 45-3 at the end of the powerplay.

India suffered a similar fate during the Asia Cup 2025 Final as well, after Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Suryakumar Yadav were all back inside the pavilion within the first six overs. India finished the powerplay at 36-3, leaving a major task in the middle overs to repair the innings.

Adding another layer to the similarity is the fact that on both occasions, the three batters lost their wicket after being caught.

#3 Team India struck seven sixes on both occasions

Team India struck the same number of sixes during the 2024 T20 World Cup Final as well as the Asia Cup 2025 Final. In the former, Virat Kohli struck two sixes, Axar Patel struck four sixes, and Shivam Dube struck one to stretch the tally to seven maximums in 20 overs.

Whereas in the latter, a similar pattern followed. Much like how Axar Patel led the charts in Barbados, it was another left-handed batter in Tilak Varma, who struck the four sixes to mark a rare similarity. Shivam Dube struck two sixes while Sanju Samson struck one to meet the same number of sixes as the T20 World Cup Final.

