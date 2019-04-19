3 Surprising picks in the Indian World Cup squad

Australia v India - ODI: Game 2

All the cricketing circles are abuzz now as India has announced its 15 member squad for the upcoming mega event organized by ICC. There was huge curiosity in the minds of fans regarding the Indian team for the 2019 ICC World Cup. However, few questions have raised in the hearts of the fans pertaining to the selections done.

There was a huge debate on which player should bat at no 4 for India in the upcoming event. There was also a doubt about the back-up wicketkeeper of the Indian side if Dhoni he misses any match. All these questions have just ended with the BCCI releasing the 15 member squad for ICC World Cup 2019.

This list has generated excitement and also a little disappointment amongst the cricket fraternity. The exclusion of star players like Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu etc has created an atmosphere of disappointment in the Indian cricketing world.

Whereas there are 3 players also whose selection has been an amazing one. This article contains the list of those 3 players who emerged as the most surprising pick in India’s 2019 World Cup squad.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja was selected as the 3rd all-rounder for India in World Cup 2019.

There was a huge debate on the 2 all-rounders’ slots of the Indian squad for the upcoming grand event hosted by England and Wales. However, the selectors picked 3 all-rounders in the team. Along with Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja got the place in the side as the 3rd all-rounder.

Jadeja has performed well on English pitches but given that the team already has Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, it is unlikely that Jaddu will make it to the playing XI in the initial matches.

