3 T20Is in which Ravindra Jadeja won the Player of the Match award

As Team India were knocked out of the 2022 T20 World Cup by England in the semifinals, Ravindra Jadeja was a notable absentee. The all-rounder suffered a freak knee injury during the 2022 Asia Cup, one he hasn't yet recovered from.

Jadeja's T20I performances haven't justified his immense talent. He has an average of 24.05 and a strike rate of 124.52 across 64 matches in the format, with no 50-plus scores. The left-arm spinner has been underwhelming with the ball too, having recorded only 51 scalps at an average of 28.49.

Jadeja has won 21 Player of the Match awards in international cricket, and strangely, only three of them have come in the shortest format. Even more surprisingly, he wasn't required to bat in any of those games.

As Ravindra Jadeja turns 34, we take a closer look at the three T20Is in which he walked away with the Player of the Match award.

#3 1/16, 2nd T20I vs Australia, 2012

Australia v India - Tri-Series Game 7

Prior to the ODI tri-series that is best known for Virat Kohli's whirlwind 133*(86) against Sri Lanka, India and Australia faced off in two T20Is. The second of those matches saw Ravindra Jadeja claim his first Player of the Match award in the format.

Jadeja bowled only three overs in the game, dismissing David Hussey and conceding 16 runs. He was electric in the field, though, as he ran out Aaron Finch and George Bailey in the span of two overs.

India chased down Australia's score of 131 with two balls to spare, and the pace at which Gautam Gambhir's fifty was scored meant that Jadeja clinched the PoM accolade.

#2 3/15, T20 World Cup vs Scotland, 2021

India v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

After hammerings at the hands of Pakistan and New Zealand, Team India were on the brink of elimination from the 2021 T20 World Cup. They rebounded with a 66-run win over Afghanistan and needed another significant NRR boost in their next clash against Scotland.

India's bowlers were up to the task as Scotland were bowled out for just 85. Ravindra Jadeja led the charge with three wickets, ably assisted by Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. KL Rahul's blistering fifty helped the Men in Blue over the line in just 6.3 overs, with Jadeja being adjudged the Player of the Match.

#1 3/16, T20 World Cup vs Namibia, 2021

India v Namibia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Only three days later, playing against Namibia, India recorded another thumping win and Ravindra Jadeja added another Player of the Match award to his cabinet. Unfortunately, though, Virat Kohli's men failed to make the knockout stages of the T20 World Cup.

Jadeja returned almost identical figures, scalping another three wickets. Ravichandran Ashwin and Bumrah joined in on the fun before Rahul and Rohit Sharma fired India to a nine-wicket win in their chase of 133.

