3 takeaways for the 2024 T20 World Cup from India's squad for Afghanistan T20Is

On Sunday, January 7, Team India announced a 16-member squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. The series will get underway on Thursday, January 11, in Mohali.

The biggest highlight of the squad was the return of superstar duo Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. There was a lot of buzz surrounding the participation of Kohli and Rohit in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA. However, their return to the team for the final series before the mega event more or less confirmed their selection.

Incidentally, Kohli and Rohit have not played a T20I game for the Men in Blue since their heartbreaking semi-final defeat against England in the 2022 T20 World Cup. However, they have played in the IPL for their respective franchises.

Expand Tweet

Ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya has not been considered, as he continues to recover from his injury. Suryakumar Yadav, who led India against South Africa last month in the T20Is, will also miss out due to an injury.

India’s Squad for three T20Is against Afghanistan: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, and Mukesh Kumar.

On that note, let's take a look at three takeaways for the 2024 T20 World Cup from India's squad for Afghanistan T20Is.

#1 Return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in India's squad

Expand Tweet

The return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the shortest format confirms their participation in the T20 World Cup in June.

There were doubts about their return to the T20 fold after the selectors focused on a young-looking side under the leadership of Hardik Pandya after the World Cup defeat in 2022.

But Kohli and Rohit recently made their intentions clear about playing in the World Cup, which was gleefully accepted by the selection committee headed by Ajit Agarkar.

The decision was greeted with mixed reactions, with a section of fans stating it was a move in the wrong direction.

#2 KL Rahul's absence from the squad

Expand Tweet

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul failed to make a cut in India's squad for the three-match series against Afghanistan, with the selectors preferring Jitesh Sharma and Sanju Samson.

Rahul has batted mostly as an opener or in the middle order in T20Is. However, the selectors chose to overlook him due to the plethora of options available at their disposal.

Rohit Sharma's return means he will slot in as an opener, while it is difficult to look beyond Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has done relatively well in limited opportunities.

The middle order also looks packed with plenty of options in Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh, and Tilak Varma. They will be joined by Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya when they return from injury.

Rahul's below-par strike rate also played a role in his non-selection. Jitesh Sharma, who is likely to be the first-choice wicketkeeper, boasts a strike of over 150 as compared to Rahul, whose reads below 140.

#3 Ishan Kishan falling down the pecking order

Expand Tweet

Left-handed batter Ishan Kishan's non-selection for the Afghanistan series raises a big question, given that he has been part of the Indian side in almost all the series after the 2022 T20 World Cup. Kerala's Sanju Samson has been preferred ahead of Ishan.

While Kishan has struggled for consistency, he scored two half-centuries during the three-match home T20I series against Australia last year.

His absence almost makes it certain that he is not in the management's plans for the T20 World Cup, which is only a few months away.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App