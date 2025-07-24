3 talking points from Day 1 of the 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test ft. Rishabh Pant's injury

An engrossing day of Test cricket unfolded under cloudy skies in Manchester on Wednesday, July 23. At the end of the day's play, India, after losing yet another toss and being asked to bat first, found themselves at 264/4.

Ad

The ball nipped around throughout the three sessions, with the sun barely making an appearance. The visitors had to fight hard through tricky passages of play, with three batters falling in and around the 50-run mark to deprive the innings of an anchor from one end.

Nevertheless, the Test finds itself delicately poised after just one day. Shubman Gill and Co. will be worried about a couple of things outside their control, while England will know that they need to be ruthless on Day 2 if they are to further their series advantage.

Ad

Trending

On that note, here are three talking points from Day 1 of the fourth Test between India and England.

#3 Sai Sudharsan makes his first Test half-century

England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty

Returning to the side following Karun Nair's poor form, Sai Sudharsan needed a score to his name. And he got just that in his third Test innings, making a calm half-century in challenging conditions.

Ad

Sai Sudharsan did get beaten on occasion, but he hung in there and was solid in defense for the most part. After getting a reprieve down the leg-side, the classy left-hander ensured that he gave India a solid score heading into the Tea break. He's clearly here to stay.

#2 Shubman Gill disappoints for the third innings in a row

England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty

Shubman Gill has cooled off a bit since his record-breaking Test where he managed a century and a double century. He notched up his third failure on the trot on Day 1, creating a few concerns regarding his form at the most crucial juncture of the series.

Ad

Gill has long been susceptible to the incoming ball. Although he has made some technical tweaks to address that weakness, he was caught out by Ben Stokes in Manchester. The Indian captain shouldered arms to one that nipped back in and even burnt a review.

India will expect more from their captain, who is primed to become one of the world's best batters in the coming years.

#1 What is Rishabh Pant's status?

England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty

Rishabh Pant was as unpredictable and dynamic as ever on Day 1 of the fourth Test between India and England. He charged down the track, tried to clear the infield, and attempted more than one reverse sweep against pace.

Ad

One of those proved to be his undoing. Chris Woakes' yorker took the inside edge of Pant's bat and crashed into his right boot, leaving his foot with a considerable amount of swelling and bleeding. The keeper-batter couldn't continue and had to be driven off the field on a cart.

Will Pant be fit to bat in the coming days? Will he be fit to keep? What kind of impact will the injury have on India's series? These are all immensely important questions that will hopefully be answered on Day 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news