3 Team India players who missed annual contract despite performing well

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued the annual contract list for the period October 2020 to September 2021.

The payment structure consists of four different categories, namely Grade A+, Grade A, Grade B and Grade C.

ALERT🚨: BCCI announces annual player retainership 2020-21 - #TeamIndia (Senior Men) for the period from October 2020 to September 2021.



Payment structure:

Grade A+ : INR 7 Cr

Grade A : INR 5 Cr

Grade B : INR 3 Cr

Grade C : INR 1 Crhttps://t.co/WgtmO7pIOv pic.twitter.com/ycnPcXPYJu — BCCI (@BCCI) April 15, 2021

Here is the list of players who made it to the BCCI's annual player contracts list:

Grade A+ (INR 7 Cr): Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.

Grade A (INR 5 Cr): Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya.

Grade B (INR 3 Cr): Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur and Mayank Agarwal.

Grade C (INR 1 Cr): Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj.

However, some players who performed well over the past year missed out. On that note, let's take a look at three such players who missed out on an annual contract despite performing well.

#1 T Natarajan

Australia vs India - T20 Game 1

T Natarajan has been one of the best finds of Indian cricket in the last year.

After Zaheer Khan's retirement, India's never-ending quest for a left-arm fast bowler finally came to an end with the emergence of Natarajan. India had tried several left-arm bowlers, including the likes of Barinder Sran Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Jaydev Unadkat, but all of them struggled for consistency.

After enjoying a splendid IPL 2020 campaign with SRH, Natarajan made his debut for Indian in the third ODI against Australia. Since then, he has bolstered his place in the team with impressive performances. In four T20I matches he has played, Natarajan has taken seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.62.

Though he is expected to play a vital role in India's T20 World Cup campaign, Natarajan was a notable absence in the BCCI's annual contract list.

#2 Suryakumar Yadav

India vs England - FourthT20 International

Suryakumar Yadav has been outstanding with the bat in the past two years. After being snubbed on several occasions, he finally made his international debut against England in the T20I series last month.

In the three T20Is he featured in, the 30-year-old scored 87 runs in 2 innings at a massive strike rate of 185.41. With Suryakumar Yadav expected to play at no. 4 in the matches to come, he should have been a part of the list.

#3 Axar Patel

India vs England - Fourth Test: Day One

From being nowhere in the reckoning to emerging as India's match-winner in a span of three matches, Axar Patel experienced it all in the four-match Test series against England.

Patel made his Test debut against England in the second game in Chennai and ended the match with figures of 2/40 and 5/60.

In his next two Tests, the left-arm spinner single-handedly led Team India to a series win with bowling figures of 6/38 and 5/32, and 4/68 and 5/48. The England batsmen simply couldn't read his line and lengths and had a difficult time at the crease against him.

Despite his heroic performances, Axar Patel was omitted from the list.