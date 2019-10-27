3 teams against whom India has a 100 percent win record in T20Is

Bangladesh v India - ICC World Twenty20 Bangladesh 2014

The T20 format gained everyone's attention when the ICC organized the inaugural T20 World Cup in the year 2007. Before that, the format was generally used for exhibition matches; however, after MS Dhoni guided India to the trophy in South Africa, the shortest format of cricket became the most popular one.

With the onset of the IPL and other T20 leagues, T20 specialists have become the need of the hour. Teams like West Indies have achieved plenty of success in this format because their players have hone their T20 skills to perfection. And aside from the Caribbean team, even India has achieved a lot of success in the format, having won 75 of the 120 T20I matches they have played so far.

While most of the top-tier sides have recorded at least one T20I victory over India, there are three Test-playing nations that are yet to defeat the men in blue. In this article, we take a look at those three teams -

#3 Ireland

Ireland v India - ICC Twenty20 World Cup

The Irish cricket team came into the public eye when they upset Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2007. They became a regular fixture in global cricket tournaments after that, and they even recorded memorable wins over England and West Indies in the 50-over World Cup.

Ireland had a wonderful T20 World Cup debut as they defeated Bangladesh to register their first T20 win against a Test-playing country. Till date, Ireland has won 39 T20I games - but none of those victories have come against India.

India faced Ireland in the group stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2009, where they defeated the men in green by 8 wickets. Their next match happened nine years later as India toured Ireland to play a two-match T20I series. The 2007 T20 World Cup winners won the first game by 76 runs before crushing the home side by 143 runs in the second match.

Thus, India has won all of its 3 T20I matches against Ireland.

