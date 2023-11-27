3 teams that should look to sign Shardul Thakur in IPL 2024 auction ft. RCB

Shardul Thakur has been released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

The all-rounder was acquired for a whoping sum of Rs. 10.75 crore in the IPL 2022 auction by Delhi Capitals (DC). However, as he did not have a fruitful season with DC, he was traded by them to KKR ahead of the IPL 2023 auction.

Thakur has so far played eight seasons of IPL and has been a part of five teams viz Punjab Kings (2015), Rising Pune Super Giant (2016), Chennai Super Kings (2018 to 2021), DC (2022) and KKR (2023).

His wicket-taking skills and ability to strike the ball hard lower down the order could see Thakur being signed for a huge sum in the upcoming IPL 2024 auction. Here is a look at three teams that could target Thakur at the auction:

#1 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

RCB is one team that is looking to overhaul their bowling attack completely. As far as pace bowling options are concerned, the franchise has released experienced players like Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, and Siddharth Kaul ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

With a star-studded batting lineup in their ranks, the franchise will make every possible attempt to buckle up their fast bowling resources.

Shardul Thakur is a handy batsman lower down the order

Shardul Thakur could be the first player on the radar of the RCB team management. Apart from being an experienced pacer, Thakur is a handy bet with the bat lower down the order and has a strike rate of 140.20 from 34 IPL innings with the bat.

He could combine with Mohammed Siraj and make a formidable pair with the new ball and also at the death in the upcoming IPL seasons.

The IPL 2022 champions are another franchise that looks short of pace bowling options ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. The likes of Yash Dayal, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, and Alzarri Joseph have been released before the auction and Hardik Pandya has been traded to Mumbai Indians in a cash-only deal.

Thus, apart from Mohammed Shami, Josh Little and Mohit Sharma, the team looks short on pace bowling options.

Thakur could be the missing piece in the puzzle for GT. The all-rounder from Mumbai has picked up 89 IPL wickets and has a decent average of 28.76 with the ball.

The Indian pace bowling trio, comprising Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma and Thakur, could be a handy and experienced combination for GT in the upcoming IPL seasons.

LSG looks to be thin on options as far as experienced Indian pacers are concerned. Avesh Khan, the India international, has been traded to Rajasthan Royals for Devdutt Padikkal for IPL 2024. The franchise has also released Jaydeep Unadkat and Daniel Sams, while Romario Shepherd also has been traded to Mumbai Indians.

Mark Wood and Naveen-ul-Haq are the two experienced overseas pacers in LSG. Mohsin Khan is relatively inexperienced. LSG will be desperate to sign an experienced Indian pacer and Thakur perfectly fits the bill.

Thakur has played at the domestic and international circuit for a considerable period of time and his experience could be handy for the LSG franchise and will help the young pacers with the team.

