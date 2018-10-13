3 teams that should be wary of Afghanistan in the World Cup

Afghanistan is a team that has seen major progress in recent times. Some significant performances of theirs can be seen in the recently-concluded three-match Twenty20 International series against Bangladesh where they won 3-0 and in the Asia Cup, where they played magnificently well, topping their group by defeating Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and fighting hard against Pakistan in the Super Four stage. They also managed to tie a match with India.

With the emergence of players like Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Shahzad, Najibullah Shahidi and Mohammad Nabi, the Afghanistan Cricket Team has become a great force in world cricket. Cricket in Afghanistan emerged in the mid-1950s only and they have travelled a long way to stand where they are positioned right now.

In not only just in their home conditions or the sub-continent grounds, but Afghan players have impressed all fans and cricket players by doing well in almost all major T20 Leagues played around the world.

Afghanistan have already qualified for the upcoming World Cup by winning the Qualifiers earlier this year. Here is the list of three such teams who can face a major scare against the Afghans in the upcoming tournament in England.

#3 West Indies

The current situation of the West Indian team in cricket is quite miserable leaving aside the T20I format. Their major players are refusing to play for the national side due to their T20 Leagues contracts all around the world.

The board has stuck with their existing players only without experimenting much but there is a lack of consistency. Their team lost against the Afghans in the World Cup Qualifiers as well, which means that they have to be extra cautious against the side of Asghar Afghan.

Afghanistan will play their last scheduled game of this World cup against the Windies at Headingley, Leed on July 04, 2019 (Thursday).

