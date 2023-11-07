3 things Afghanistan need to do to beat Australia in 2023 World Cup

Afghanistan have a glimmer of hope when it comes to qualifying for the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-finals, but have two challenging oppositions in Australia and South Africa to conclude their league stage.

The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side have already scripted history by qualifying for the 2025 Champions Trophy, but will not bow out of the semi-final race without a fight.

Afghanistan are scheduled to face Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. The Afghans have momentum on their side as they have won their previous three matches, but at the same time, Australia are also on a five-match winning run.

Afghanistan's bowling unit has lived up to its expectations in familiar conditions, but it is the batters that have stepped up to make a huge case. They have also mastered the art of chasing, with each of their last three wins coming while batting second.

Afghanistan are yet to defeat Australia in the 50-over format, with three losses in three meetings to their name so far.

On that note, let us take a look at three things they need to do right in order to record their first-ever ODI win over Australia at the 2023 ODI World Cup.

#1 Adapt to the diverse conditions

Afghanistan have thrived playing the traditional ODI game - restricting the opponent to a below-par total and chasing it down methodically. However, the conditions at the Wankhede Stadium are extremely different when compared to the ones in Chennai or Lucknow.

The Afghans did not fare well on a flat surface against a heavyweight opposition in India earlier on in the tournament. They were blown away by India at the Arun Jaitely Stadium in Delhi, and a similar fate could await them against Australia if they do not adapt better.

The modern-day 350-400 run games have never been Afghanistan's cup of tea, and nor do they have a team that is renowned for it. The last few games at the venue have seen teams pile on runs in the first innings, with the pacers hogging the spotlight in the second innings.

The Afghan batters will also have to be on the watch for the extra bounce that the red-soil Wankhede wicket offers. The likes of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood will make the ball talk, especially if they bowl in the second innings. The shorter boundaries could also prove to be a concern for the Afghanistan bowlers against the in-form Australian batting unit.

#2 Get Mujeeb to put pressure on Australian openers

The return of Travis Head has bolstered the Australian batting unit, with the top order, which also includes David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, embodying aggression of the highest caliber. It will prove to be a huge test for the Afghanistan new-ball bowlers, and their biggest hope ironically comes in the form of a spinner.

Along expected lines, Mujeeb ur Rahman has been brilliant with the new ball in the tournament. He has an economy rate of 5.30 in the first 10 overs, and Afghanistan would be hoping that he either dismisses one of the dangerous opening batters early on or builds enough pressure for the pacers to capitalize on from the other end.

The Wankhede Stadium is not known for copious turns, but it will offer bounce, which a tall bowler like Mujeeb can exploit. Furthermore, the breeze at the venue will also allow Mujeeb to move the new ball a bit in the air like he usually does to trouble the batters.

#3 Unsettle Adam Zampa early on in his spell

Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa had a horrid start to the tournament, but being the sole frontline spinner in the squad, he has stepped up to his role with time.

After picking only one wicket from his first two games in the World Cup, he has turned things around to become the leading wicket-taker with 19 wickets to his name now.

Conventional spinners, who rely on the ball turning, have not had a huge say at the Wankhede so far in the tournament. It presents a good opportunity for the Afghanistan batters to throw Zampa off his game early on, with the small boundaries factoring in as well.

The likes of Rahmat Shah and skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi have been solid against spin so far, and their matchup against Zampa will dictate the proceedings.

Will Afghanistan be able to conjure up a huge upset to make the semi-final race interesting? Let us know what you think.