3 things that have changed for India since their T20 World Cup win over Pakistan in 2022

Exactly a year ago, India defeated Pakistan in an epic clash in the 2022 T20 World Cup in front of a packed Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Virat Kohli's incredible sixes off Haris Rauf, Arshdeep Singh's new-ball burst, Iftikhar Ahmed's counter-attacking knock, Ashwin's leave down the leg-side - the contest was filled with moments of huge drama. The match will go down in history as one of the greatest ever between the arch-rivals.

Since then, India have embarked on several assignments across formats. They are currently the only unbeaten team in the ongoing ODI World Cup, having defeated New Zealand in a tightly contested affair in Dharamsala on Sunday.

A lot is different now, a year on. The Men in Blue are arguably a better side than they were last year in the T20 World Cup, when they fell to England in the semifinal stage.

Here are three things that have changed for Team India since their T20 World Cup win over Pakistan in 2022.

#3 Virat Kohli, who made history that night, has gone from strength to strength

Virat Kohli has been one of the best batters in the ongoing World Cup

Virat Kohli's sensational 82 off 53 was the chief reason behind India's win against Pakistan a year ago. The superstar batter was clearly in form - an out-of-form player couldn't have done what he did that night.

However, Kohli wasn't at his best even then. A year after his stellar effort, it's safe to say that the 34-year-old is playing some of the best cricket of his career right now, having established himself as the leading run-scorer in cricket's most important competition.

In ODIs in 2023, Kohli averages 69 and strikes at 103.54, with four hundreds to his name. In contrast, he averaged 27.45 at a strike rate of 87.03 in 2022, a year in which he crossed the three-figure mark just once in the format.

The same increased returns have reflected in Tests too, and it's safe to say that Kohli has gone from strength to strength since his incredible feat at the MCG.

#2 There is more role clarity across formats

The methods of the team management have divided opinion

The methods of the team management headed by Rahul Dravid have divided opinion, but the side seem to be playing a good brand of cricket at the moment. Under Rohit Sharma, who skippered India in that epic clash a year ago, India have managed to carve out an identity for themselves.

It has taken time, but it has happened. Players have been backed through thick and thin by being given well-defined roles. The likes of Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav have established themselves as staples of the Indian team across formats, and the management have been clear with their expectations from them.

It's arguable that a year ago, India didn't have the same clarity. They were often coming under criticism for their selection decisions and backing of players, with consecutive T20 World Cups and other tournaments like the 2022 Asia Cup reflecting their lack of results.

Now, though, things seem to be functioning like a more well-oiled machine. The new chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, has also seemed to have made a positive impact amid the BCCI top brass.

#1 India's T20I team now places greater emphasis on youth and dynamism

Shubman Gill has established himself a key batter across formats

This has perhaps been the most notable change over the last year. Ever since India were unceremoniously dumped out of the 2022 T20 World Cup by England in the semifinals, they haven't reverted to certain names in the shortest format.

The Men in Blue have moved towards a younger, more dynamic side. Players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh and Tilak Varma have made their debuts in the T20I format, with Hardik Pandya leading the side in the absence of names like Kohli and Rohit.

It remains to be seen whether the selectors have the likes of Kohli and Rohit in their plans for the 2024 T20 World Cup, but so far, the change has been a welcome one. Hardik's results as captain speak for themselves, with India finally embracing the changes in the modern white-ball game.

