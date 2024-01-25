3 things India need to do differently on Day 2 of the 1st IND vs ENG Test

The five-match World Test Championship (WTC) series between India and England got off to a gripping start at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, January 25.

After winning the toss, Ben Stokes decided to bat first and had to do the bulk of the run-scoring as his team fought hard to reach 246. The hosts established their dominance over the contest in the third session, with Yashasvi Jaiswal taking the attack to the opposition and ensuring that his team trailed by just 127 runs at Stumps.

While India are certainly in the ascendancy heading into the second day, they will need to be wary of the threat posed by a fearless England side who have plenty of talent in their ranks. Rohit Sharma and Co. must be at the top of their game and make some improvements to ensure that the hard work they did on Day 1 doesn't go in vain.

Here are three things India need to do differently on Day 2 of the first Test against England.

#3 If India get to bowl again, they can't give away easy singles

Ravichandran Ashwin bowled the most overs on Day 1 of the first Test

England were bowled out for just 246 on Day 1, but that total could've been even lower had Rohit Sharma been more attacking with his captaincy.

India picked up three wickets in quick succession to bring Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow to the crease. However, they didn't put the Yorkshire pair under enough pressure, often giving them easy singles both square of the wicket and down the ground.

Rohit resorted to sweepers on both sides of the pitch, and while that was understandable, moving mid-off and mid-on back was a terribly defensive move. That tactic didn't change even after new batters came to the crease, and singles were readily available at most stages of the innings.

Later in the piece, when Stokes was batting with the tail, Rohit had eight fielders out on the boundary. But as the end of the over approached, he kept them outside the 30-yard circle, giving the England skipper the opportunity to retain strike.

If India get to bowl again on Day 2, Rohit and his men will need to be attacking enough to deny England comfortable singles, even if the visitors try to go hell for leather.

#2 India need to be careful while attacking Jack Leach

Jack Leach picked up the only Indian wicket to fall on Day 1

Only one wicket fell for India on Day 1, and that was of captain Rohit Sharma. The opening batter looked good while he was at the crease, but he tried to hit Jack Leach over the top and perished.

It was a rather needless dismissal from Rohit, who looked to be in control while playing grounded shots on either side of the wicket. One of the best players of spin in the current Test side, he should've known not to take aerial risks against England's most potent threat with the ball.

Leach is clearly the most accurate of the England bowlers. He also bowled a considerable amount of overs, with reasonable success as well, on the last tour. The experienced left-arm spinner should ideally be played out, since runs are almost always available at the other end.

India need to be careful while attacking Leach, who has what it takes to run through the lineup on the Hyderabad wicket. At the same time, though...

#1 Shubman Gill and the other Indian batters can't afford to go into a shell

Shubman Gill hit only one boundary in 43 balls

Shubman Gill batted 43 balls on Day 1, but managed to find the boundary just once. He reached Stumps unbeaten on 14, often happy to defend from the crease and not really looking to create scoring opportunities.

That might prove to be an unsustainable strategy on Day 2, when the pitch, which has already had plenty in it for the spinners, deteriorates further. Gill might be feeling the pressure of an underwhelming start to his Test career, but his best bet at surviving is trying to find boundaries now and then.

Similarly, any Indian batters who follow Gill will need to adopt a similar approach and try to keep the scoreboard moving. Playing out Leach might be a good idea, but Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed can't be allowed to settle into a rhythm.

