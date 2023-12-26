3 things India need to do right to beat South Africa in the 1st Test

Following a riveting white-ball leg, India and South Africa will lock horns in two Tests, with the opening game to be played at SuperSport Park in Centurion from Tuesday, December 26.

The two-game series will be a part of the 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle. India, who have made the final of the last two editions of the ICC event, kicked off their campaign in the ongoing cycle with a 1-0 win over the West Indies.

Rohit Sharma and Co. have never won a Test series in South Africa before, and they will know that they need to be at their absolute best if they are to set that record straight. It won't be easy, and they must be on top of their planning and preparation.

Here are three things India need to do right to beat South Africa in the first Test.

#3 India need to get Ravindra Jadeja in the game early, if they can

Ravindra Jadeja with the ball: India v Australia - 2nd Test: Day 3

In the last WTC final, India were guilty of not giving Ravindra Jadeja enough bowling. The left-arm spinner was sidelined as the fast bowlers operated from both ends, and that's a mistake the visitors can't afford to make in Centurion.

Even if there isn't much assistance on offer, Jadeja is accurate enough to produce wicket-taking opportunities. He can dry runs up from one end and create chances for the fast bowlers operating from the other. He can also use any rough created to great effect, giving opposition batters something new to think about.

With the SuperSport Park pitch not often aiding spinners, India are likely to pick a fast bowler ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin. They shouldn't reduce their lone spinner to a bit-part role and must give him overs to make an impact. This becomes especially true without Mohammed Shami to perform the holding role from one end.

#2 India need to put South Africa's third and fourth pacers under pressure

Lungi Ngidi is under an injury cloud ahead of the first Test

Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi are under an injury cloud ahead of the first Test, but both fast bowlers should be able to pull through and feature for the Proteas. Gerald Coetzee and Marco Jansen are expected to be the other two pacers in the XI.

The last time India toured South Africa for an edition of the Freedom Trophy, Rabada and Jansen finished as the leading wicket-takers, with 20 and 19 scalps respectively. Ngidi wasn't far behind with 15 and had the best bowling average of the trio (15.00).

This time around, assuming Rabada and Jansen take the new ball, India can't afford to set Ngidi and Coetzee settle. They will get pace and bounce, but anything loose needs to be dispatched. The visitors need to ensure that runs don't dry up throughout a session, although that is understandable when Rabada and Jansen bowl.

Coetzee has played only two Tests in his career, and Ngidi has dealt with plenty of injury and form concerns of late. Putting the duo under pressure would help India's cause significantly.

#1 Rohit Sharma needs to set attacking fields throughout

Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid need to be aggressive in South Africa

Rohit Sharma is a capable Test skipper, even if he isn't spoken about in the same breath as his predecessor Virat Kohli. The former captain was known for setting attacking fields and playing an aggressive brand of cricket, one that led the country to positive results on previously unsuccessful tours.

Rohit needs to take a leaf out of Kohli's book and set aggressive fields throughout the game, even if South Africa seem to be on top. The Indian skipper arguably didn't have enough fielders in catching positions during the 2023 World Cup final, something that cost the Men in Blue dearly.

On the last Test tour of South Africa, Kohli's departure meant that the reins fell to KL Rahul, who was annoyingly conservative with his captaincy. The visitors lost the two Tests they played under Rahul to squander the series.

Rohit needs to be the man pushing the buttons and forcing the hosts to think outside the box. The pitch in Centurion is known to quicken as the match progresses, especially on Days 2 and 3, and the 36-year-old needs to take advantage of that.

