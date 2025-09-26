3 things India need to do right vs Sri Lanka in Match 18 of Asia Cup 2025 ft. resting Jasprit Bumrah

India are all set to face off against Sri Lanka for the first time in the 2025 Asia Cup. On Friday, September 26, the two teams will clash in the final game of the Super 4 stage at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ad

Having already qualified for the final, India are in a comfortable position where they can afford to experiment. However, a lot of experts and fans have criticized the Men in Blue for their subpar tactics and team selections so far in the tournament. In their final Super 4 match, they will need to tick off many of the boxes that remain.

India's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Ad

Trending

Sri Lanka's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Janith Liyanage.

On that note, here are three things India need to do right in Match 18 of the 2025 Asia Cup against Sri Lanka.

#3 India need to fix their catching

India v Pakistan - Asia Cup - Source: Getty

India have been one of the worst-performing sides in the fielding department during the 2025 Asia Cup. Their catching percentage stands below 65% at the time of writing, and they've shelled a number of sitters at various stages of the innings.

Ad

The lights at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium haven't helped matters, but there's no doubt that India need to do better. While captain Suryakumar Yadav hasn't appeared too worried about the same, we've seen the kind of impact poor catching can have on a T20 team.

India will need to work on adjusting to the conditions at the venue, having played enough games in the recent past.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah could use a break ahead of the final

England & India Net Sessions - Source: Getty

Signs indicate that Jasprit Bumrah will get another rest in the 2025 Asia Cup. And ahead of the final, that seems like the right move for multiple reasons.

Ad

With India having three matches in the span of five days, Bumrah will need to be carefully managed. He has appeared slightly off color in the tournament, but a decent performance against Bangladesh should give him some rhythm heading into the summit clash.

Moreover, India will need to hand out game time to the fast-bowling duo of Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. An inconsequential contest against Sri Lanka will be the perfect time to test out the two young pacers.

Ad

#1 India's middle-order batters need game time

India v Pakistan - Asia Cup - Source: Getty

The most important objective for India against Sri Lanka will be to get their middle-order batters into a semblance of rhythm. Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube have all been off color in the 2025 Asia Cup so far. Even Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel haven't spent as much time in the middle as they'd have liked.

India need to ensure that these batters are used in their ideal batting positions. Even if that means Abhishek Sharma is moved into the middle order temporarily, that wouldn't be the worst idea. Promotions for Samson and Axar seem necessary, while captain Suryakumar clearly needs to spend some time in the middle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news