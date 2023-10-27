3 things Pakistan can do to stop South Africa in their 2023 World Cup clash

Pakistan's 2023 World Cup campaign is hanging on by the skin of its teeth, even though there's around half of the league stage still to go.

The Men in Green are languishing in sixth with just two wins from five matches and are currently on a three-match losing streak. They've lost to India and Australia by fairly convincing margins, and a humiliating defeat at the hands of Afghanistan, a team they were expected to cruise past, hasn't helped matters.

Pakistan's next assignment will come in the form of a red-hot South African team at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, October 27. With rival teams like Australia slowly clicking into fifth gear, Babar Azam and Co. will know that they're running out of time to inject some momentum into their campaign.

Here are three things Pakistan can do to stop South Africa in their 2023 World Cup clash and get back to winning ways.

#3 Pakistan need batters, especially their left-handers, to counter spin in the middle overs

Saud Shakeel is arguably Pakistan's best player of spin in the middle order

This is something that has haunted Pakistan throughout the 2023 World Cup so far. They've got their batting order wrong while attempting to counter spin in the middle overs, leading to a stagnation that has affected other phases of the innings too.

Pakistan need to use Iftikhar Ahmed against pace in the second half of the innings while allowing the likes of Shadab Khan to take on spin. This will be especially crucial at a venue like Chepauk, with South Africa likely to play an additional spinner in Tabraiz Shamsi.

Apart from Shadab, Saud Shakeel will have a crucial role to play in the countering spin aspect. Mohammad Nawaz, who missed the last game with a fever, could also be promoted up the order. The left-handed duo will need to put Keshav Maharaj, who has been superb in the World Cup so far, under the pump.

#2 Babar Azam needs to lead from the front and bat with more intent

Babar Azam's World Cup campaign hasn't gone to plan

Babar Azam's World Cup campaign hasn't gone to plan in any department. The Pakistan skipper is under pressure to live up to his billing and come up with match-defining performances.

One of the biggest criticisms leveled at Babar has been his strike rate, which reads a lowly 79.69 this World Cup. He has managed just 157 runs at an average of 31.4, but more concerning has been his lack of intent and dynamism in the middle overs.

Babar needs to take the attack to the South African bowlers and try to give the Pakistan bowlers more to work with. His aggression could also rub off on the rest of his team's batters — only Iftikhar and Shakeel have a strike rate over 100 in the competition so far.

#1 Pakistan need to bowl off-spin to Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock has already reeled off three centuries

The in-form Quinton de Kock stands between Pakistan and a victory on Friday. The opener has already reeled off three centuries in the 2023 World Cup, and there are few ways to stop him.

De Kock's weakness against off-spin, especially at the start of his innings, is a well-known fact. Bangladesh tried to exploit that by bowling Mehidy Hasan Miraz for an extended spell with the new ball, and the Protea batter milked him for singles to survive that phase.

With Shaheen Shah Afridi struggling for rhythm in the powerplay and Naseem Shah missing in action, Iftikhar could be Pakistan's best bet at dismissing De Kock early. It's not guaranteed to work, but the Men in Green need to be proactive with their bowling changes and take the initiative.

