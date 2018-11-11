3 Things That Dhoni Adds To The Indian Team

Dibyadarshan Das FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 114 // 11 Nov 2018, 23:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mahendra Singh Dhoni - The man that transformed India from a fighting team to a winning team. But over the years, his ability with the bat to score big runs at crucial times is questioned over and over by his critics. He has failed to deliver when India desperately needed the old Dhoni. The vintage one.

Every innings he plays is scrutinized thoroughly as the fans feel that he is blocking the way of young Rishabh Pant who has an amazing talent to replace him before the all-important World Cup in England.

But Dhoni still remains to be an integral part of the Indian mainstay and Virat Kohli would want his experience and guidance in the upcoming mega event.

Here we have listed three points of what Dhoni brings to the team.

#3 Dhoni's keeping skills are second to none

Dhoni really started out as someone who could bat brilliantly but was a very average wicketkeeper for the long term. He was slightly better than a stopper but never likely to be a wicketkeeper for the long term.

However, in his own inimitable style, he has gone on to redefine the way you usually keep wickets. The time-honoured way of receiving the ball and then the hand moving forward is what coaching manuals tell you to follow. But Dhoni's own way has no give. Of course, he has great hands to pull this off, but he has also worked hard on it.

The results are there for everyone to see. He is one of the most effective keepers in world cricket and definitely the best ODI keeper at the moment. For someone who did not even start as a wicketkeeper, this demonstrates his enormous evolution as a player.

1 / 3 NEXT