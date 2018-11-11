×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

3 Things That Dhoni Adds To The Indian Team

Dibyadarshan Das
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
114   //    11 Nov 2018, 23:36 IST

En

Mahendra Singh Dhoni - The man that transformed India from a fighting team to a winning team. But over the years, his ability with the bat to score big runs at crucial times is questioned over and over by his critics. He has failed to deliver when India desperately needed the old Dhoni. The vintage one. 

Every innings he plays is scrutinized thoroughly as the fans feel that he is blocking the way of young Rishabh Pant who has an amazing talent to replace him before the all-important World Cup in England. 

But Dhoni still remains to be an integral part of the Indian mainstay and Virat Kohli would want his experience and guidance in the upcoming mega event.

Here we have listed three points of what Dhoni brings to the team.

#3 Dhoni's keeping skills are second to none

Dhoni really started out as someone who could bat brilliantly but was a very average wicketkeeper for the long term. He was slightly better than a stopper but never likely to be a wicketkeeper for the long term.

However, in his own inimitable style, he has gone on to redefine the way you usually keep wickets. The time-honoured way of receiving the ball and then the hand moving forward is what coaching manuals tell you to follow. But Dhoni's own way has no give. Of course, he has great hands to pull this off, but he has also worked hard on it.

The results are there for everyone to see. He is one of the most effective keepers in world cricket and definitely the best ODI keeper at the moment. For someone who did not even start as a wicketkeeper, this demonstrates his enormous evolution as a player.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni
Dibyadarshan Das
ANALYST
Avid cricket enthusiast who likes to talk, discuss and report on cricket. If not found on History lectures, he will surely be found perusing Indian Cricket History. Aims to be a cricket historian.
5 decisions taken by MS Dhoni which defined the roadmap...
RELATED STORY
5 things from India's 2011 World Cup triumph that Virat...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players who can become the next MS Dhoni
RELATED STORY
Why the Indian team needs MS Dhoni for a successful 2019...
RELATED STORY
3 retired Indian cricketers who would have shone in...
RELATED STORY
5 World Cup innings by Indians that created a buzz in the...
RELATED STORY
The bittersweet tale of MS Dhoni
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why India can win the ICC World Cup 2019, and 3...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why MS Dhoni could be prolonging his...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 Indian Players for whom time is running...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us