3 things to watch out for in Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat BBL 2023-24 final

The Sydney Sixers will take on the Brisbane Heat in the final of the KFC Big Bash League 2024 in Sydney on Wednesday, January 24.

The Sixers went through to the final after winning the qualifier against the Heat on Friday. The latter got a second chance and made the most of it against the Adelaide Strikers on Monday.

The Sixers will be attempting to win the BBL trophy for the fourth time, whereas for the Heat, this will be their second final in a row.

They won the trophy in 2012-13 but ended up on the losing side last season. That should give them enough reason to put their best foot forward on Wednesday.

In this listicle, we bring to you three things to watch out for in the BBL final.

#1 Xavier Bartlett's performance with the ball

Xavier Bartlett of Brisbane Heat.

Xavier Bartlett, who is the leading wicket-taker of the BBL at the time of writing, will be one to watch out for in the final.

The 25-year-old has been rewarded for his consistent performances with a spot in the Australian squad for the ODI series against the West Indies. He will be keen on celebrating it by winning the BBL title.

Bartlett is known to hit the deck hard and move the ball around in the air as well, which makes him a complete package. The way he bowls in the final will decide which way it ends up going in the end.

#2 Jordan Silk's fielding

Jordan Silk is a fantastic fielder.

Jordan Silk, who adds a lot of value to the Sydney Sixers with his batting in the lower middle order, is also one of the finest fielders in the BBL.

Silk is known to patrol the deep midwicket and long-on regions for the Sixers and hardly lets a ball go past him.

He will be used to the full by skipper Ben Dwarshuis and one can expect him to pull off a stunning catch or effect a brilliant run out when on the field.

Silk is one of those players who has the ability to pull crowds to stadiums solely due to his acrobatic fielding efforts.

#3 Josh Brown's batting

Josh Brown stroked a fine century on Monday.

Josh Brown, whose historic 140 off just 57 balls set up a massive win for the Heat in the Challenger against the Adelaide Strikers, will have a lot of pressure on his shoulders to perform in the final as well.

Brown is one of the finest players in the league, and he will be expected to get the Heat off to a good start on Wednesday.

He is known to use the fielding restrictions in the powerplay very well and work his way around the new ball too.

Brown is one of the X-factors in the Heat batting lineup on Wednesday and they will want him to fire badly.

