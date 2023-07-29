3 things West Indies need to do to make a comeback in 2nd ODI vs India

The first One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series between India and West Indies held in Barbados concluded in just 45.5 overs. However, the match offered no new revelations. Even with several senior seamers missing, India managed to bundle out West Indies for a mere 114 runs.

India's dominance was evident as they didn't rely heavily on Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma's batting prowess. In fact, they comfortably positioned Kohli at No.8 and elevated Shardul Thakur to No.6 without any significant impact on their performance.

In contrast, West Indies will face significant challenges to compete with India. Their batting has been disappointing, with four out of the top five batters reaching double digits but failing to achieve a substantial individual score.

We take a look at three things West Indies need to do to make a comeback in the second ODI vs India:

#3 Batters have to step up

India's bowlers sliced through West Indies' batting

West Indies were shoddy in the first ODI and their batting had no hope against a well-rounded Indian bowling attack. Barring Shai Hope, none of the other batters looked at ease against the Indian spinners, and this is one area where they need to improve if they have any hope of drawing level in the series.

India might stick with the same bowling combination and after the surrender in the first ODI, the hosts need to come up with better plans to combat the challenge. Shai Hope showed the way and the openers in Kyle Mayers and Brandon King have to set a good platform.

#2 Fast bowlers to pick more wickets

Jayden Seales looked impressive

After the first ODI, both Rohit Sharma and Shai Hope were surprised by the behavior of the Barbados pitch. The seamers were pleased to observe promising bounce and carry, whereas the spinners successfully extracted turn from the surface.

This is where the West Indies bowlers have the opportunity to strike. Jayden Seales showed good promise in the first ODI and the hosts could rope in Oshane Thomas for his extra pace and bounce.

#1 Focus on Shimron Hetmyer, Daren Sammy

Shimron Hetmyer has to take down the Indian spinners

In the absence of Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer has to take up the mantle to take down the Indian spinners in the middle overs.

Daren Sammy emphasized that he inherited this squad, but now he sees it as an opportunity to make his mark. Now, Sammy was able to transform the St. Lucia Kings in the CPL, transforming an international cricket team, especially amidst an ongoing series against India, poses a greater challenge.

However, the former captain has had a history of motivating teams to punch above their weight on more than one occasion and this is his chance to bring the side back on track.