3 things West Indies need to do to win the 5th T20I vs India

West Indies had a perfect start to the five-match T20I series, having won the first two encounters against India. However, the visitors beat the hosts comprehensively in the third and the fourth T20I to draw level in the series.

The action will take place at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill in Florida on August 13, 2023, where the fifth and final T20I match of the series will be played.

The hosts will look to make certain tactical changes for the said match. Here is a look at three strategic moves the Windies could consider for the fifth T20I:

#1 West Indies might bring Alzarri Joesph back in the playing XI

Joseph has been a key strike bowler for the Windies in T20Is

Alzzari Joseph did not feature in the fourth T20I, which was played in Florida on Saturday, August 12. In three matches he has played in the series, Joseph has tasted success with the ball, picking up four wickets at an average of 23 and a decent economy rate of 7.67.

The lanky pacer has looked the most threatening of the Windies bowlers in the shortest format and picked up the wicket of Shubman Gill twice in three matches. He has been a crucial bowler for the Windies with the new ball and also at the death.

He could be drafted in the playing XI at the expense of Odean Smith who conceded 30 runs in the two overs he bowled last night. Joseph can generate a decent pace and can cause trouble with his sheer pace for the young Indian top order.

#2 Have an extra option in the spin department

Roston Chase could be included as the second spinner

The Indian spinners had a decent outing in the fourth T20I and picked up four of the eight West Indies wickets. The wicket at Lauderhill did not assist the pacers to a great extent and spin could once again play a crucial part in the T20I scheduled for today.

Akeal Hosein bowled four tight overs in the fourth T20I and the Indian openers failed to score big of the left-handed spinner. The West Indies team management could consider drafting Roston Chase for the fifth T20I.

Chase was a part of the West Indies team for the third T20I and the off-spinner bowled four overs, conceding just 28 runs. He is also a handy batter lower down the order and could score some crucial runs for his team.

Chase could be strategically included in the playing X1 at the expense of Kyle Mayers who has struggled to get going in the tournament.

#3 Reshuffle the batting order

Nicholas Pooran should bat at number three in T20Is

The West Indies' batting line-up has looked brittle against the Indian spinners, especially in the last two T20Is. The management should look to rope in the in-form Nicholas Pooran at No.3.

Kyle Mayers has struggled at the top of the order and the management could consider opening the batting with Shai Hope and Brandon King.

Pooran has a decent average of 32.32 in 22 T20I innings batting at number three and can be a dangerous batsman for the opponents once he gets his eye in. On his day, Pooran can tear apart bowling attacks, and the more he bats, the better chances of him getting a bigger score.

Shimron Hetymer, who scored an impressive 61 from 39 balls in the fourth T20I enjoys batting at number four and has scored three of his five half-centuries in T20Is batting at the said position.

The skipper Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, and Romario Shepherd can provide the finishing touches to the innings if needed.

