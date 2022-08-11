3 "Thug Life" moments of Rishabh Pant in Tests

One of the biggest qualities that separates Rishabh Pant from the crowd is the genuine audacity with which he plays some of his go-to shots.

Many around the world have the fearless attitude required to become top-class explosive batters. But Pant continues to surprise the opposition time and again with the moments that he picks to catch them off guard.

On that note, here's a look at three such savage moments of Rishabh Pant in Test cricket:

#3 Hitting Adil Rashid for a six off his second ball in Test cricket

Having made his reputation as an explosive white-ball batter in the U19 World Cup as well as the IPL, Pant also scored heaps of runs in the Ranji Trophy for Delhi.

This helped him get a maiden call-up to the Indian Test team for the 2018 series against England. The-then 20-year-old made his debut in the Trent Bridge Test and all eyes were on how he was going to approach his batting.

But the youngster shocked one and all where he danced down the track on just his second ball and smashed leg-spinner Adil Rashid for a six over long on. Rashid could only smile in disbelief as Pant opened his account in Test cricket in the most outrageous manner.

#2 Reverse-sweeping James Anderson, twice

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag

That's my Boy!

#INDvENG Me Watching Rishabh Pant reverse sweep Anderson for a boundary and then bring up his century with a SIX.That's my Boy! Me Watching Rishabh Pant reverse sweep Anderson for a boundary and then bring up his century with a SIX.That's my Boy! #INDvENG https://t.co/yunVL1GRTQ

One of Rishabh Pant's finest hundreds came in Ahmedabad against England on a turning track in 2021. India simply had to win the game to keep their hopes alive of making it to the World Test Championship final.

Pant had already been dismissed quite a few times in the 90s till then. But the youngster picked his moment to attack one of the best opposition bowlers, James Anderson.

England took the second new ball and hoped to get a breakthrough. However, Pant did the unthinkable and reverse-swept Anderson for a boundary over the slip cordon. The legendary bowler could only give a smirk as he walked back to his mark in disbelief.

Pant repeated the same shot in the one-off Test at Edgbaston. With that, he proved that be it in any condition against a bowler of any stature, he would continue to play the way he wants.

#1 Giving Tim Paine a taste of his own medicine

Bhanu Syal @IM_Bhanuu Tim Paine after Gabba loss : Indians are very good at distracting & Niggling



Rishab Pant be like : Tim Paine after Gabba loss : Indians are very good at distracting & NigglingRishab Pant be like : https://t.co/c0vWoL5A3Y

Rishabh Pant has been a crucial part of both of India's Test series wins Down Under in 2018-19 and then in 2020-21. The youngster first hit the Australian shores in 2018 when Tim Paine was the captain of the depleted home side without Steve Smith and David Warner.

India took a 1-0 lead in the series, but were on the backfoot at Perth. This is when Paine began his mind games and started sledging Pant. He reminded the young southpaw that he might not get a place in the Indian white-ball team with MS Dhoni back in the side.

Paine further went on to ask Rishabh Pant whether the latter can "baby-sit" so that he could take care of his kids while Paine and his wife go to the movies.

Rishabh Pant once again waited for his moment and gave it back to Paine when Australia were under the pump later in the series. When Paine walked out to bat, Pant indirectly called him a "temporary captain" as Smith was banned.

In the 2020-21 series, Paine once again tried to get under the skin of the Indians with his banter. But this time, Rishabh Pant just needed his bat to do the talking as his 97 at Sydney and an unbeaten 89* at Brisbane gave India a historic series win.

It left an egg on the face of the Aussies, and especially Paine, as India breached 'Fortress Gabba' to take the series 2-1.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee