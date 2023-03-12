3 times a bowler got injured while celebrating a wicket

South Africa's Test match era under new head coach Shukri Conrad couldn't have gotten off to a better start as they registered a 2-0 win over West Indies in a 2-match series.

Aiden Markram's terrific form with the bat, Temba Bavuma's special hundred in the 2nd Test, and the clinical effort from their bowlers are all huge positives for the Proteas.

However, the freak injury to key bowler Keshav Maharaj does dampen some of the excitement. The left-arm spinner injured himself while celebrating the dismissal of Kyle Mayers in the 2nd Test at Johannesburg. He picked up an injury that was later revealed to be a ruptured Achilles tendon. It's a serious injury that puts his participation in the 2023 ODI World Cup at risk.

SuperSport 🏆 @SuperSportTV Keshav Maharaj faces a lengthy period out after suffering a freak injury during South Africa's 284-run win over the West Indies 🥺 Keshav Maharaj faces a lengthy period out after suffering a freak injury during South Africa's 284-run win over the West Indies 🥺

This isn't the first time bowlers have injured themselves while celebrating a wicket. Let's look at three other such instances.

#1 Hasan Ali vs Zimbabwe, 2018

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali injured himself during a wicket celebration in the 2nd ODI of a 5-match series against Zimbabwe in July 2018. It much to the amusement of his teammates.

After picking up the wicket of Zimbabwe wicketkeeper Ryan Murray, his second of the game, Ali pulled out his trademark 'Explosion' style of celebration. He ended up pulling his neck muscle while doing so.

While it wasn't a serious injury and he continued bowling for the rest of the match, he did appear to be in some discomfort for the rest of the game.

Hasan Ali is currently plying his trade for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League.

#2 Katherine Sciver-Brunt vs Australia Women, 2019

Sky Sports Cricket @SkyCricket



Katherine Brunt bowls



Australia are 61-3 chasing 218. Watch the



You can also follow our live blog: WICKET and INJURY!Katherine Brunt bowls Meg Lanning but injures her ankle in her celebration and leaves the field clearly in agony.Australia are 61-3 chasing 218. Watch the #WomensAshes live on Sky Sports CricketYou can also follow our live blog: skysports.tv/YdhzIk WICKET and INJURY!Katherine Brunt bowls Meg Lanning but injures her ankle in her celebration and leaves the field clearly in agony.Australia are 61-3 chasing 218. Watch the #WomensAshes live on Sky Sports CricketYou can also follow our live blog: skysports.tv/YdhzIk https://t.co/ZMrtCxsooJ

England seamer Katherine Sciver-Brunt injured herself while celebrating the big wicket of Meg Lanning in the 2nd ODI of the Women's Ashes 2019. Defending a target of 218, England was in a spot of bother when Brunt castled the Australian skipper, getting her side a crucial breakthrough.

However, while doing the common leap and jump celebration, she landed awkwardly on her ankle and injured herself. The English cricketer was stretchered off the field, but thankfully, the injury wasn't too serious as she returned to bowl a couple more overs. However, it was all for a losing cause as England lost the match by five wickets.

While she was rested for the next game, she returned to action for the one-off Test match that followed the 3rd ODI.

#3 Olly Stone vs Worcestershire, 2016

One of England's most talented yet injury-prone bowlers, Olly Stone's joy turned to despair after his celebration of a wicket in a NatWest T20 Blast game. Playing for Northamptonshire, the pacer picked up the big wicket of Moeen Ali but landed badly during his wicket celebration, hurting his knee.

While he tried to continue, he collapsed in his delivery stride on the next ball and had to be taken off the field. Scans revealed a serious knee injury with an ACL involvement that kept him out of action for more than a year.

While he has since recovered from that and made his England debut in all formats, he still has had to battle injuries throughout his career.

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes