3 times an Indian captain was fined for misconduct

India women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was fined 75 percent of her match fee due to her on-field behavior during the third ODI against Bangladesh on July 22. It was a level-two offense, that resulted in the action taken by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Kaur was given out LBW by onfield umpire Tanvir Ahmed during India's run chase in the deciding match. She was livid with the decision and went on to smash the stumps with her bat.

After a heated argument with the umpire, she left the field while signaling thumps up to the Bangladesh spectators who were celebrating the wicket. The match ended in a tie, with the series finishing at 1-1.

Even in the post-match presentation ceremony, the 34-year-old didn't mince her words and lashed out at the umpiring decision. She stated that next time onwards, Team India will come prepared to deal with these sorts of shambolic decisions.

"Even apart from the cricket, the kind of umpiring that was happening, we were very surprised. The next time we come to Bangladesh, we will make sure we have to deal with this type of umpiring and prepare ourselves accordingly," Kaur said.

When the trophy was handed over to Kaur and Nigar Sultana Joty, the Indian captain asked the Bangladesh skipper to call the umpires for the photographs as well, as she felt that they played a role in the outcome of the result.

In the press conference, Joty remarked that Kaur could have reacted in a more dignified manner.

This is not the first time when an Indian captain has been fined for his/her misbehavior on the field. Let us have a look at three instances when an Indian captain was fined for misconduct.

# 1 When MS Dhoni was fined 75 percent of his match fee for shoving Mustafizur Rahman

MS Dhoni shoved Mustafizur as he came in his way while he was completing the run.

Mustafizur Rahman was making his ODI debut in 2015 and it was his cutters which became the talk of the town in the three-match series, as Bangladesh defeated India (2-1) for the first time in a bilateral series.

While Rahman had a memorable outing with the ball, he had to deal with a mighty blow from MS Dhoni. It was during the first ODI in Mirpur when Dhoni forcefully pushed Mustafizur to complete a single.

In the 25th over of the run chase, Dhoni was looking to roll the strike over when he found the left-arm pacer standing in his way. The Indian captain shoved him hard in order to complete the run.

After hearing both parties, it was match referee Andy Pycroft who found Dhoni guilty and fined 75 percent of his match fee while Rahman was fined 50 percent of his match fee.

# 2 When Virat Kohli was fined 25 percent of his match fee for inappropriate behavior

Virat Kohli has been an animated character on the field.

The former Indian Test captain Virat Kohli has always been an animated character and has never backed away from speaking his mind. During his captaincy tenure, Kohli got into several altercations with opposition players and the umpires.

In one such instance in 2018, Kohli was fined 25 percent of his match fee. It was during the third day's play of the 2nd Test against South Africa when the incident happened.

During South Africa's 2nd innings, Kohli kept complaining to onfield umpire Michael Gough about the match ball being affected by a wet and damp outfield, following a rain interruption.

When the umpires weren't convinced, Kohli let his emotions flow by aggressively throwing the ball into the ground during the 25th over. After the day's play, the Indian skipper pleaded guilty and accepted the sanction proposed by the match referee Chris Broad.

# 3 When Sourav Ganguly was fined 30 percent of his match fee for showing dissent

Sourav Ganguly was one of the most inspirational captains India has produced.

The former Indian skipper is regarded as the face of Indian cricket, who brought about a new revolution in the early 2000s.

The team flourished in his tenure, recovering dramatically from the match-fixing scandal, which rocked the cricketing world in the early 2000s.

Ganguly was someone who loved giving back to the opposition. He was a no-nonsense captain and had faced criticism for his aggressive nature on the field and even off it on certain occasions.

In one such instance in 2004, Ganguly was imposed a 30 percent fine by match referee Goeff Crowe, after he breached the ICC Code of Conduct during the 2nd Test match against South Africa.

Ganguly breached Level 1.3 of ICC's code of conduct, which relates to showing dissent at an umpiring decision by action or verbal abuse.

Ganguly made gestures towards onfield umpire Daryl Harper, who turned down the appeal for a bat-pad catch that would have resulted in the culmination of Jacques Kallis' knock. Ganguly accepted the sanction made by the referee.