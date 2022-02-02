3 times KL Rahul proved his class in T20Is 

KL Rahul has made a name for himself with his consistent performances in all formats of cricket over the last few years.

Initially, fans considered Rahul a Test match specialist. However, the wicket-keeper has proven his versatility by performing exceptionally well in white-ball matches as well.

At the moment, Rahul is one of the best batters in the shortest format of the game. He is one of the few players to have recorded more than one T20I hundred and is also currently the highest-ranked Indian in the ICC T20I Rankings for batters.

Fans will witness Rahul in the Indian T20I jersey again during the upcoming series against West Indies. The Men in Blue are scheduled to face off against the two-time T20 World Cup winners at the Eden Gardens in three T20Is this month.

Before KL Rahul wows the fans with his batting skills, we will look back at the three innings where he proved his class.

#1 101*(54) - The KL Rahul show in Manchester

It is rare to see a batter score a century when the team's total is 160, more so when the team has names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. However, KL Rahul accomplished the unique feat in a T20I match against England in Manchester in July 2018.

A 46-ball 69 from Jason Roy powered England to a 159-run total in the first innings. Chasing 160, India lost Shikhar Dhawan's wicket early.

KL Rahul then joined Rohit Sharma in the middle and dominated the England bowlers. He smashed 10 fours and five sixes in his 54-ball 101* to help India win the match by eight wickets in the 19th over.

#2 110* (51) - India lost despite Rahul's century

Fans witnessed two players scoring a century in the same T20I during a battle between India and West Indies on August 27, 2016 in Florida.

West Indies batted first and posted a mammoth 245/6 on the board, riding on Evin Lewis' ton. Many would have ruled India out of the match, especially after they lost Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane's wickets before crossing the 50-run mark.

No. 4 batter KL Rahul then stitched up a fantastic partnership of 89 runs for the third wicket with Rohit Sharma. Rahul switched gears and went all out against West Indies, racing to his maiden T20I ton. He remained unbeaten on 110 off 51 deliveries, but India lost the match by one run.

Rahul hit 12 fours and five sixes in that game as the fans in the USA enjoyed his class.

#3 50 (19) - Rahul's assault stunned Scotland

Following a disastrous start to their campaign, India needed a big win when they faced Scotland at ICC T20 World Cup 2021. The Scots were supposed to be a tricky challenge having come into the Super 12 round after some impressive performances in the qualifiers.

Scotland received an invitation to bat first from Virat Kohli. A clinical performance from the bowlers helped India skittle Scotland out for just 85 runs. However, India had to chase the target quickly to boost their net run rate.

KL Rahul opened the innings with Rohit Sharma and gave the perfect start to the Indian team. He took no time to settle in the middle, smashing six fours and three sixes en route to his half-century. Rahul's 19-ball 50 ensured that India registered their biggest win in terms of balls remaining during a run-chase.

India chased the 86-run target in just 6.3 overs to stay alive in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

