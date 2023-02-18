KL Rahul has been an asset for team India in the field. He is a safe fielder and, more often than not, grabs half-chances and gets his team back into the game with brilliance on the field.

Apart from being an exceptional fielder, Rahul has kept wickets for India in limited-overs cricket and has been decent behind the stumps.

On that note, here is a look at three occasions when KL Rahul stunned one and all with his brilliance on the field:

#1 Exceptional one-handed catch against Australia at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi in 2023

The ongoing Test in Delhi witnessed one of the best catches taken by KL Rahul in his international career. On the first day of the said Test, Rahul took a stunner to dismiss Usman Khawaja, who was well-placed at the crease.

Khawaja battled hard on a difficult batting wicket and scored 81 before attempting a reverse sweep off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja.

However, he could not get past Rahul and was caught. Khawaja was Jadeja's 250th Test victim, and Rahul played a major role in Khawaja's dismissal.

#2 Running out Litton Das at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide in 2022

In a crucial encounter against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2022, KL Rahul played a crucial part in India's triumph both with the bat and on the field.

India scored 184 runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs, and Rahul played a handy knock of 50.

During the run chase, the Bangladesh openers, i.e., Litton Das and Najmul Shanto, got their team off to a flyer.

Das especially smashed the Indian bowlers to all parts and scored 60 runs from 27 balls. He smashed seven boundaries and three sixes during the said knock.

However, one moment of brilliance on the field changed the course of the game. During the eighth over of the Bangladesh innings, Shanto played a shot towards midwicket and a direct hit from KL Rahul dismissed the in-form Das.

The said run-out by Rahul came at a time when Bangladesh lost momentum and team India grabbed the opportunity to get back into the game.

Riding on Rahul's brilliance, team India managed to win the game by a margin of 5 runs courtesy of the D/L method.

#3 Stumping Aaron Finch at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot in 2020

India were 1-0 down going into the second ODI of a three-match series against Australia. Batting first, team India scored 340 runs from their 50 overs. KL Rahul played an exceptional knock of 80 from 52 balls while batting at number five.

Australia started their chase well and were 82 for the loss of one wicket after 15 overs. Thereafter, Finch was stumped brilliantly off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja and team India were right back into the contest, which they eventually won by 36 runs.

MS Dhoni was India's go-to man behind the stumps until 2019 in ODIs. However, Rahul was designated to keep wickets to add balance to the side, and he did not disappoint.

Finch's stumping reflected his swift work behind the wickets and showed that he was ready to be India's next keeper-batsman going into the ICC World Cup 2023.

