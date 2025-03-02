3 times Matt Henry tormented India with the ball in ODIs ft. 2025 Champions Trophy

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry put up a stellar display with the ball in their ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy clash against India on Sunday, March 2, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Kiwis restricted India to 249/9 courtesy of his brilliant spell.

Notably, Matt Henry made his ODI debut against India in 2014. The right-arm pacer has an impressive record against the Men in Blue in this format. Having played 11 games, he has picked up 21 wickets at an average of 21.00 and an economy-rate of 4.48 with 2 four-wicket and 1 five-wicket hauls.

The 33-year-old has always performed well against India, even in ICC events, and has caused problems for the Indian batters whenever he has played against them. On that note, let us take a look at the three times where Matt Henry tormented India with the ball in ODIs.

3 times Matt Henry tormented India with the ball in ODIs

#3 New Zealand vs India, 5th ODI 2014

India played a five-match ODI series against New Zealand when the Men in Blue toured them in 2014. In the fifth and final match of the series in Wellington, Matt Henry made his ODI debut, as mentioned earlier.

The right-arm quick impressed one and all in his very first international outing in the format. New Zealand batted first and scored 303/5 in that match. Defending the total, they bowled India out for 216 and won the game comfortably.

Henry was the star of the show with the ball, returning with figures of 4/38 from 10 overs on his debut. His four wickets included the big blows of Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane and Ambati Rayudu.

#2 New Zealand vs India, Semi-final 2019 World Cup

Among Matt Henry's best performances against India in ODIs is his spell in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup in Manchester. New Zealand batted first and posted a challenging total of 239/8 on a tricky surface.

During India's run-chase, Henry ran through the top-order, pushing the Men in Blue on the backfoot right away. He dismissed both openers Rohit Sharma (1) and KL Rahul (1) cheaply as India were reduced to 5/3 inside the first four overs.

He then picked up the wicket of Dinesh Karthik as well, ending with figures of 3/37 from 10 overs. India were eventually bowled out for 221 as the Kiwis won the game. Henry was also adjudged the 'Player of the Match.'

#1 India vs New Zealand, Champions Trophy 2025

In the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy clash between India and New Zealand, Matt Henry registered his best figures (5/42 in eight overs) against India in ODIs. Moreover, he also became the first Kiwi bowler to pick up five wickets against the Men in Blue in the Champions Trophy.

These are also the best bowling figures for New Zealand against India in the marquee ICC event. The Kiwis restricted India to 249/9 bowling first. Henry was the pick of the bowlers, leading their charge with the ball.

The pacer first sent back Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli upfront, leaving India in early trouble. He then returned to pick up the key wickets of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja in the middle apart from Mohammed Shami.

