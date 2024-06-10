3 times Mohammad Rizwan's slow knock cost Pakistan in T20Is ft. T20 World Cup 2024

Pakistan's veteran wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan boasts an impressive average of 48.40 in the 87 T20Is that he has played. They also include a hundred and as many as 28 fifties, shedding light on his consistency in terms of volume of runs.

However, one of the main factors in T20 cricket, especially over the past few years, has been the strike rate. Rizwan's career strike rate of 127.13 leaves a lot to be desired and there have been times where his knocks have come under scrutiny in Pakistan's losses.

On that note, let's take a look at three such instances where the cricketing fraternity felt that Mohammad Rizwan should have had a higher strike rate and that it cost Pakistan the game:

Trending

#3 67(52) vs Australia, 2021 T20 World Cup semifinal, Dubai

The 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup in Dubai saw chasing teams get a massive advantage because of the dew factor. It meant that teams batting first had to try and score an additional 15-20 runs.

Pakistan were asked to bat first by Australia in the semifinal and the Men in Green posted 176/4 in their 20 overs. While it seemed a competitive total, Mohammad Rizwan had scored 67 runs in his 52 balls, striking at 128.85. Given that Asif Ali, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez and Shadab Khan didn't get their entry points earlier to make an impact, Rizwan could have gone a bit harder.

Dew played its role in the second innings and a sensational 41* off just 17 balls from Matthew Wade saw Australia coast to the final with an over to spare. Pakistan were arguably the most balanced team in the tournament for the UAE conditions and the defeat brought a lot of scrutiny on the tempo of Rizwan's innings.

#2 55(49) vs Sri Lanka, 2022 Asia Cup final, Dubai

Sri Lanka's total of 170/6 in the Asia Cup final was a spirited response to their earlier precarious situation when they were 58/5. However, the target still seemed achievable because of Pakistan's strong batting coupled with the dew factor in Dubai.

After losing a couple of early wickets, Mohammad Rizwan and Iftikhar Ahmed steadied Pakistan's ship by adding 71 runs for the third wicket. Once Iftikhar lost his wicket, the Men in Green still had a well-set Rizwan at the crease and would have believed they were still in control of the game.

However, the acceleration they expected from Rizwan didn't come as he departed for 55 off 49 balls. Pakistan completely lost their way after his wicket as they were bowled out for 147, handing Sri Lanka the Asia Cup title by 23 runs.

#1 31(44) vs India, T20 World Cup 2024, New York

Arguably the most perplexing T20I knock Mohammad Rizwan has played came against India in their T20 World Cup clash in New York on Sunday, June 9. Pakistan needed just 120 to win the game and make a stunning comeback after losing to the USA.

However, instead of attacking in the powerplay, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam were rather conservative. Rizwan dropped anchor once Babar was dismissed and until the wicketkeeper was at the crease, it seemed like the game was well within Pakistan's grasp.

With six overs to go and just 40 runs to defend, India went to Jasprit Bumrah to deliver a breakthrough. The idea from Mohammad Rizwan should have been to see off the strike bowler and then try to cash in on the other options. However, he inexplicably tried to slog Bumrah across the line and found his stumps rattled.

That was exactly the opening India needed as they clawed back into the contest to restrict Pakistan to 113/7, winning by six runs. Several fans and cricket experts were baffled by Rizwan's ploy of attacking Bumrah and departing for 31 runs off 44 balls at an appalling strike rate of 70.65.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️