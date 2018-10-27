3 times MS Dhoni was at the other end when an Indian ODI batting record was made

MS Dhoni, despite his form of late, has been one of the biggest reasons for India's success in all formats of the game over the last decade and a half. The colossus of India's ODI batting for quite some time now, Dhoni has been the rock in the middle order and one of India's most versatile wicketkeeper batsmen over the years.

With just months to go for the 2019 World Cup, Dhoni's form with the bat might be a cause for concern, and his exclusion from T20I squads against West Indies and Australia have raised eyebrows, but the experience that he brings to the table cannot be missed, especially going into a big tournament.

He has invariably been at the other end during major Indian batting milestones in the last 10 years, from the times of Yuvraj Singh's six sixes, to Sachin Tendulkar's 50th Test ton and Suresh Raina and KL Rahul's T20I centuries.

Here's looking at the three times Dhoni was at the other end during a major batting record in ODIs:

#Virat Kohli's 10,000th ODI run (2018)

Kohli, Dhoni's captaincy successor for the Indian team in all three formats, became just the 13th person, and the 5th Indian, to complete 10,000 ODI runs. In the process, he also became the fastest to achieve the feat, taking just 205 innings to get to the mark - Sachin Tendulkar, the next best, took 259 innings.

Dhoni was at the other end when Kohli reached the landmark against the West Indies at Visakhapatnam, a ground he is famous for scoring runs in. The century from Kohli, his 37th overall in ODI, wasn't enough as the match ended in a tie.

In the process, Kohli also became the fastest Indian batsman to score 4000 ODI runs at home - while he took 78 innings, Sachin Tendulkar had taken 95 innings to achieve the mark.

