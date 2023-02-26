3 times the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was trolled

Ever since its inception in 2016, the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is Pakistan's domestic franchise T20 tournament, has grown immensely and is now regarded as one of the best leagues in the world.

Some players have even gone on to say that the Pakistani league is better than the cash-rich Indian Premier League. The tournament, though, has been subjected to a lot of criticism and mockery on social media for various reasons.

Here, we look at three instances where the PSL has been trolled.

#1 Theft from the stadium

Theft from the stadium



According to reports in Pakistan, eight CCTV cameras which were installed Gaddafi Stadium to monitor PSL 2023 games have been stolen. Apart from the cameras, fibre cable and generator battery is also missing.

This is the latest reason for which the tournament has been trolled. Just a few days before the commencement of this year's PSL, surveillance cameras and other equipment from Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore were stolen. The incident raised concerns among fans regarding the security of players.

#2 After an official was caught using a phone in the dugout

Since when are mobile phones and mobile phone conversations allowed in a team dugout during a live T20 (or any) match?

During the second game of the 2020 PSL, between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi, an incident caught the eye of fans and led to the tournament being heavily trolled across social media platforms. An official from the Kings' contingent was spotted using a phone in the dugout.

The ICC does not allow for the usage of mobile phones in the dressing room, and players and support staff may only communicate through walkie-talkies. Fans were quick to pounce on the opportunity that presented itself.

#3 James Faulkner dispute in PSL 2022

PCB is poor bro,hv some mercy,i believe they will pay your desired amount by taking some kind of loan or debt from China.

During the 2022 season of the Pakistan Super League, Australian World Cup winner James Faulkner was involved in an ugly episode with his franchise, the Quetta Gladiators. Faulkner mentioned that the PCB had not paid him his dues and that the officials had continuously lied to him.

The board defended itself by saying that they had paid him 70% of his fees, and that the remaining 30% would only be transferred after the tournament ended. Faulkner pulled out of an important game and then decided to leave for home, but not before deliberately damaging hotel property.

The incident led to fans making fun of the league for inviting players without being able to afford their services. This is one of the reasons for the league being referred to as the "Paisa Shortage League."

