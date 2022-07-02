3 times Ravindra Jadeja proved to be a vital lower-order batter in Tests

Ravindra Jadeja is undoubtedly one of the best all-rounders in Test cricket right now. Over the years, the 33-year-old has become a vital cog in Team India's playing XI, with both bat and ball.

He proved that once again on Friday, during Day 1 of the rescheduled Test match between India and England in Birmingham. Batting on a wicket that arguably didn't have demons in it, the Indian top-order struggled to form partnerships and fell like dominos.

The score stood at 98/5 when Ravindra Jadeja came out to bat. Together with Rishabh Pant, he stitched a 222-run partnership before the former was dismissed for a well-made 146.

Although the Men in Blue kept losing wickets thereafter, Jadeja scored a brilliant hundred to guide his team to a competitive total of 375 before being dismissed off James Anderson's bowling. India ended the innings with a score of 416 despite having the top-order dismissed with less than 100 on the board, and Jadeja had a crucial role in the comeback.

In the wake of Ravindra Jadeja's gritty knock, let's take a look at three other instances where he proved to be a vital lower-order batter in Tests.

#1. 175 not out vs. Sri Lanka ( Mohali, 2022)

India took on Sri Lanka earlier this year in Mohali for the first Test of the two-match series. It also happened to be Rohit Sharma's first assignment as the new Test skipper of the Men in Blue.

Batting first, Team India got off to a good start, stitching a 52-run stand for the opening wicket. Thereafter, the wickets started falling even as the hosts continued to pile on runs. With the score at 228/5, Ravindra Jadeja came out to bat and stitched a 104-run partnership with Rishabh Pant to take the score to 332.

After Pant departed for 97, Ravichandran Ashwin provided valuable support to his former CSK teammate, stitching a mammoth 130-run stand between them. Even as he kept losing partners at the other end, the 33-year-old kept piling up runs for his team, bringing up his century in the process.

India finally declared their innings at 574/8, with Ravindra Jadeja unbeaten at 175, his highest score in a Test match.

#2. 86 not out vs. England (Oval, 2018)

Team India were down and out at 160/6 chasing England's first innings total of 332. That was when Ravindra Jadeja stepped up, and with the help of debutant Hanuma Vihari, bailed the team out of pressure. The duo shared a 77-run partnership for the seventh wicket before Vihari was dismissed for 56.

The Saurashtra cricketer, however, continued to go after the bowlers in his typical counterattacking style, slamming eleven boundaries and a six. He displayed a remarkable sense of responsibility while batting with tailenders Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Shami. He put away the odd deliveries while also making sure to nestle his partners from England's bowling attack.

Although India's innings came to an end at 292, it gave them a fighting chance in the second innings. Thanks to Ravindra Jadeja's knock of 86 not out, Team India were able to stop England from taking a substantial lead going into the second innings.

#3. 63 vs. Australia (Dharamshala, 2017)

Ravindra Jadeja turned savior for Team India yet again during the fourth Test against Australia in Dharamshala. It was Ajinkya Rahane's first match as skipper in Virat Kohli's absence. Batting first, the Aussies put up a handsome first innings total of 300, thanks to Steve Smith's scintillating 111.

In response, the Indian batters started off well but lost wickets at regular intervals and failed to create meaningful partnerships. The 33-year-old came out to bat with the Men in Blue in a spot of bother. The scoreboard read 221/6.

With no recognized batters to follow, Ravindra Jadeja knew the big responsibility he had on his shoulders. Along with Wriddhiman Saha, he presented a formidable front to the Australian bowling attack and strung a 96-run stand.

Jadeja eventually departed in the 114th over after scoring 63 which included four boundaries and a six. The knock proved to be instrumental as India managed to take a slender 32-run lead in the first innings.

