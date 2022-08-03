3 times Rishabh Pant got out in the 90s in Tests

Rishabh Pant is currently India's first-choice wicketkeeper-batter across formats. He has taken his game to a whole new level, both on the keeping and batting fronts.

His breathtaking style of batting keeps everyone on the edge of their seats, be it in red-ball cricket or white-ball formats. Pant prefers to play an aggressive brand of cricket and score runs at a brisk pace.

While it pays dividends on most occasions, the southpaw has also had to bear the brunt of it several times. His attacking approach has often led to his dismissal at crucial junctures, leaving his side in difficult situtations.

Pant has also missed a few centuries for such an aggressive style of play, getting out in the 90s.

On that note, let's look at three instances when Rishabh Pant got out in the 90s in Test matches.

#1 91 vs England (Chennai, 2021)

Batting first, England posted a mammoth total of 578 runs in the first Test, banking on Joe Root's 218. In response, the hosts were reeling at 79/4 when Pant walked out to bat.

Despite India being in a tricky situation, Pant went after the English bowlers, scoring a quickfire 91 off just 88 deliveries. His knock included nine boundaries and five towering sixes. He shared two significant partnerships with Cheteshwar Pujara and Washington Sundar to put India back in the game.

While his century looked all but certain, a miscued shot ended Pant's stay in the middle. He tried to hit a six, but didn't get the timing right and sliced it into the hands of Jack Leach.

#2 96 vs Sri Lanka (Mohali, 2022)

India got off to a decent start against Sri Lanka in Mohali after Rohit Sharma elected to bat first in his first match as India's full-time Test captain.

The hosts were well-placed at 170/3 when Rishabh Pant walked out to bat. Hanuma Vihari departed soon after and India looked under the pump with two new batters in the middle.

Pant showed no signs of pressure as he played his shots against the Lankan bowlers. The cricketer from Delhi reached his half-century in 73 balls and then broke free. He smashed 22 runs off Lasith Embuldeniya'r over and then smacked a couple of boundaries and a six off Dhananjaya de Silva.

The southpaw soon raced to 96 off as many deliveries and was inching closer to his hundred. However, he was knocked over by Suranga Lakmal, four short of another century. Pant looked visibly disappointed as he sat down on his haunches as he missed out on another ton.

#3 92 vs West Indies (Rajkot, 2018)

Rishabh Pant came out to bat when India were in a healthy position after centuries from Virat Kohli and debutant Prithvi Shaw. Playing in only his fourth Test, the young wicketkeeper-batter launched a carnage against a depleted West Indies bowling attack.

The left-handed batter raced to 92 off 84 balls, smashing 11 fours and two sixes. But he had to pay the price for being too attacking. Pant misread a googly from Devendra Bishoo and tried to hit him out of the park, only to find a leading edge that looped towards backward point for an easy catch to Keemo Paul.

The youngster looked devastated to miss out on his maiden hundred on his way back to the dressing room.

