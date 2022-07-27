3 times Rishabh Pant showed he is the funniest Indian cricketer

Rishabh Pant has quickly become one of the most popular Indian cricketers. The wicketkeeper-batter has achieved considerable success in his brief international career. Having played only 31 Tests in his career, Pant has already scored hundreds in Australia, England and South Africa.

As a matter of fact, he is the first Asian wicket-keeper to score four centuries in SENA countries. The left-handed batter has already captained the Indian team and is destined to end his career as one of the all-time greats.

Pant is not only a dangerous batter who gives nightmares to the opposition bowlers, but also has a great sense of humor. He knows how to make others laugh, and his antics have entertained the fans as well. During the tour of England last year, Shardul Thakur shared a clip of Pant speaking to the dinosaurs at a mall.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Rishabh Pant saying hi to the dinosaur and talking with him in the mall. Rishabh Pant saying hi to the dinosaur and talking with him in the mall. https://t.co/HgXfDzWTIb

Pant recently organized an Instagram live session with Suryakumar Yadav, where he spoke candidly with random fans. He also added Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal, and all four cricketers had a memorable time on the live chat. Their light-hearted chat and humorous one-liners thoroughly entertained the fans.

Many members of the cricket universe have labeled Rishabh Pant as the funniest Indian cricketer. Apart from the aforementioned two instances, the following are three more instances of Pant being funny:

#1 Rishabh Pant once sung the Spiderman song during Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Pant received the nickname 'Spiderman of Indian cricket' after a clip featuring his stump-mic comments went viral on the internet. During the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, there was some intense action between India and Australia. There were numerous instances of players from both teams engaging in heated conversations on the field.

However, Pant appeared unfazed in the face of the intense competition. He kept himself calm and tried to lighten the mood of his teammates as well by singing 'Spiderman, Spiderman'. The stump mic caught Pant's comments, and they immediately went viral on social media.

#2 Pant's unique way of motivating Washington Sundar

England gave Virat Kohli's men a tough time in the first Test at the MA Chidambaram Stadium during their tour of India last year. The body language of the Indian cricketers was negatively impacted by England's performance, and to make sure that the bowlers were motivated, Pant was very vocal behind the stumps.

Apart from the generic 'Come on, Cheer up' comments, Pant also uttered some hilarious one-liners. One of them was for Washington Sundar, where he said:

"Mera naam hai Washington, mujhe jaana hai DC. (My name is Washington, I want to go to DC.)"

#3 When Pant won Virender Sehwag's heart with his street cricket approach

When the action of the India vs England series moved to Ahmedabad in 2021, another video of Rishabh Pant went viral. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag shared it on his Instagram profile as well.

Pant tried to break the concentration of the English batters with some hilarious sounds from behind the stumps. Pant's antics prompted Sehwag to label him the 'ultimate street cricketer'. You can the watch the video above.

Is Rishabh Pant the funniest Indian cricketer of all time? Sound off in the comments below.

