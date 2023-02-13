3 times Rohit Sharma stood up as captain for India

Led by Rohit Sharma, the Indian team streamrolled past Australia and registered a handsome win by an innings and 132 runs in the opening Border-Gavaskar Test in Nagpur on Saturday, February 11.

After winning the toss, it all went downhill for Australia as they just couldn't withstand the Indian spinners in both their innings. While Ravindra Jadeja did the bulk of the damage with his 5/47 on Day 1, it was the guile of Ravichandran Ashwin that skittled the Aussies out for just 91 to win India the Test match on Day 3.

On the batting front for India was captain Rohit Sharma, whose century at the top of the order set up the innings. On what was a challenging track for the batters, Rohit stood adamant and came up with one of his best red-ball hundreds for India.

However, it wasn't the first occasion where he led India from the front. On several occasions, he has come up with clutch knocks that have helped India's cause.

On that note, let's take a look at the top three instances where Rohit Sharma stood up as Team India skipper with the bat.

#1 Almost snatching a victory despite battling injury against Bangladesh

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Take a bow, Rohit Sharma!!



Made a brave decision to come out to bat with an injured thumb and scored 51* (28), with less chances to win the game, he gave his best and took India closer. Take a bow, Rohit Sharma!!Made a brave decision to come out to bat with an injured thumb and scored 51* (28), with less chances to win the game, he gave his best and took India closer. https://t.co/JVwww7wfPZ

Rohit Sharma has always said that representing and serving his nation to the best of his ability has been his driving force. When India were in dire straits against Bangladesh and needed someone to step up, the Mumbai lad made a courageous call and came out to bat despite injuring his thumb and battling through the painful stitches.

During the second ODI in Dhaka in December 2022, Rohit sustained an injury to his left thumb while fielding in the first innings.

Rohit Sharma was taken to the hospital for scans and didn't field or open the innings. KL Rahul took over the captaincy duties, while Virat Kohli opened for the visitors.

India were chasing a steep target of 272 and were struggling at 65/4 in the 19th over. However, a century partnership between Axar Patel (56) and Shreyas Iyer (82) brought India back into the game.

With 64 required off the last seven overs, Rohit walked to the crease.

Despite his injury, the Hitman came up with a belligerent knock and almost took his side home. Scoring a quick-fire 28-ball 51* while batting at No. 9, Rohit asserted his dominance on the Bangladeshi bowlers and clobbered three boundaries and five maximums.

Rohit Sharma's valiant attempt won him a lot of admiration from the cricketing fraternity and fans despite the outcome.

#2 Standing tall against Sri Lanka at the Asia Cup 2022

Rohit Sharma during India v Sri Lanka - DP World Asia Cup

Another special innings from Rohit Sharma that came in as a losing cause but was critical for India was against Sri Lanka during the Asia Cup 2022.

After facing a defeat against Pakistan in a crunch Super Four tie, the Men in Blue faced the Lankans and needed a win to stay alive in the competition.

After being asked to bat, India faced two early blows. KL Rahul was dismissed for just six runs while the in-form Virat Kohli exited for a four-ball duck.

Navya. @CricketGirl45 Day by Day , Respect for Rohit ‘s 72 runs is increasing

SriLanka have Best Asian bowlers

Srilanka bowlers > Pakistani Bowlers Day by Day , Respect for Rohit ‘s 72 runs is increasingSriLanka have Best Asian bowlersSrilanka bowlers > Pakistani Bowlers https://t.co/di3XYKHn3t

The onus was left on Rohit to keep India in the game. He was needed to stay on the crease if India were to post a respectable total in the first innings.

Rohit, in the company of Suryakumar Yadav, then forged a 97-run partnership together to rescue the team from being two down for just 13 runs.

The skipper seemed to be back to his very best, scoring 72 off just 41 balls in a knock adorned with five fours and four sixes. Interestingly, prior to his innings against the Lankans, he had only registered one half-century in 16 T20I innings.

Due to his efforts, India recorded 173 runs on the board in Dubai.

Unfortunately, for India, their bowling unit just didn't turn up as Sri Lanka eased past the total with six wickets in hand.

#3 A top-class batting effort on a turning track against Australia

Rohit Sharma in the India v Australia 1st Test: Day 2

The latest entrant on the list, Rohit Sharma's knock against Australia in the recent first Border-Gavaskar Test holds huge importance in the context of the entire series.

On deck on which the other Indian top-order batters largely failed to get going, he remained imperturbed and showcased vigor and class.

He kept the Aussie bowlers at bay by smashing the pacers early on before tiring out the spinners with a great application at the crease.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Well played, Rohit Sharma, end of an extraordinary knock of 120 runs.



One of the finest in Asian conditions. Well played, Rohit Sharma, end of an extraordinary knock of 120 runs.One of the finest in Asian conditions. https://t.co/kFrYO8mKBb

After racing away to his fifty on Day 1, Rohit endured a tough spell where India lost all four of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Suryakumar Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin in the space of just 50 runs.

However, Rohit stood tall and scored his ninth Test hundred before getting dismissed by Pat Cummins. The 120-run knock by Rohit set the tone for India, who went on to score 400 and batted Australia out of the game.

A century in the first innings of the series would certainly boost the skipper's confidence for the rest of the remaining matches.

