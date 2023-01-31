3 times Shakib Al Hasan has made headlines by arguing with the umpires

Shakib Al Hasan is the crown jewel of Bangladesh cricket and one of the best all-rounders in the world. The captain has usually done his talking on the field with top-class performances throughout his career, cementing his place among the legends in the country.

Be it cricket or issues off the field, the 35-year-old has never shied away from speaking his mind and stating an opinion. However, in some cases, that also tends to get him into some trouble, and usually, the headlines.

In India's recently concluded series against Bangladesh, Shakib was once again in the headlines when he wasn't pleased with a fake-fielding effort from Virat Kohli and didn't hesitate to approach the umpires about it.

The situation thankfully didn't blow out of proportion, but it wasn't the first time the Bangladesh captain was in the headlines for the wrong reasons. Here, we take a look at three times Shakib Al Hasan made the headlines while arguing with the umpires:

#1 Shakib lost his temper and kicked the stumps

This was one of the first cases in which Shakib's disciplinary issues on the field were noted. Playing in the Dhaka Premier League, the Mohammedan Sporting Club captain lost his cool twice in the contest against arch-rivals Abahani Limited.

He first kicked the stumps when his LBW appeal against Mushfiqur Rahim was turned down. In the next over, the captain wasn't too thrilled about another decision and furiously uprooted the stumps before smashing them into the turf.

The situation left a few players understandably baffled before things calmed down. The all-rounder was handed a three-match ban and a fine following the incident. He also issued an apology later on.

#2 Shakib argues with the umpire in the BPL

This time, the southpaw charged towards the umpire in an unkind manner after a wide call didn't go in his favor. Playing for Fortune Barishal in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) this month, the 35-year-old got into a heated argument with the square-leg umpire.

The all-rounder also went on to have a chat with the main umpire before walking back to his mark. This isn't the first time the Bangladesh captain has made headlines for his behavior on the field, which doesn't set the best example for upcoming cricketers in the country.

#3 Drama in the BPL, again

Soon after getting into an argument with one of the square umpires, Shakib was back at it in the next game of the league. After the first innings against the Riders, there was some confusion in the middle with regard to which batter would take strike for Barishal.

Their captain hovered around the boundary line before stepping onto the field to take matters into his own hands. Not pleased with the umpires, he halted proceedings for a couple of minutes as he engaged in a serious conversation with both umpires before being asked to leave the field.

After the game, the 35-year-old voiced his displeasure about the umpiring standards in the country and opined that he could fix things much quicker if he was made the CEO of the tournament.

