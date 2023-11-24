Steve Smith, the backbone of Australia's batting line-up in red-ball cricket, has never justified his worth in the white-ball format, especially in T20s. His numbers in the T20Is have been below par, to say the least.

With the next T20 World Cup in June 2024 on slow and sluggish West Indies surfaces, the right-handed batter seems determined to grab a spot, a responsibility recently given to him, particularly to tackle spinners.

However, on most occasions, Smith seems to halt the Australian innings, running like a Ferrari, with him going at strike rates of around 120s.

Here, we will see some of the instances when Steve Smith's slow approach in T20s hampered the Australian innings, proving to be a deterrent in the end.

#3 52 of 41 balls against India, Vizag, 2023

With Josh Inglis going bonkers from his end, Steve Smith, on a belter of a surface, never seemed to get going in the Vizag T20, the first in the series against India, on November 23.

Yes, he might have been given the role of anchor, but he never accelerated and consolidated his start to a higher SR, thus delaying the entry of big hitters like Tim David and Marcus Stoinis, which created a difference of at least 15-20 runs in the total. Smith did register a half-century, but that came at a comparatively slow rate of 126.83.

#2 46 of 38 balls against India, Sydney, 2020

In the second T20 against India in Sydney, opener Matthew Wade played a blinder innings of 58 runs at an SR of 181.25, providing his side with a great platform to get past 220 runs.

But Smith's struggle arrested the momentum of the innings, which led Australia to recalculate their total as the finishers never got the perfect entry point to work on.

Smith scored almost a run and a ball for 46 runs and never seemed to get going.

#1 29 of 26 balls, Port Elizabeth, 2020

Chasing 158 on a surface aiding pacers with a good bounce, though not alarming, Australia lost opener Aaron Finch early on.

But David Warner ensured that Australia never got out of sight of the target with his blisterings in the powerplay.

Steve Smith, who was batting at No. 3, took his time early on, but it seemed like he got stuck once again, couldn't get the required boundaries and slowed down the chase considerably.

His 26-ball, 29-run innings resulted in Australia losing the match by a slender margin of 12 runs.