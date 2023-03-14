3 times Virat Kohli dedicated a century to wife Anushka Sharma

Team India star Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma are among the most admired celebrity couples going around. Both have been strong pillars of support for each other over the years and that has been a huge factor in helping them achieve success in their respective fields.

Kohli was naturally aggressive as a youngster and at times his 'in your face' body language did bring in a lot of criticism. However, he has been pretty vocal about how his life changed once he met Anushka. He believes it is she who has transformed him into a calm man who wants to focus just on things that are in his control.

When Virat Kohli completed his 28th Test hundred in Ahmedabad, there was relief on his face as he smiled and thanked the crowd by raising his bat. Kohli then kissed his wedding ring, which was a tribute to the support that his wife Anushka had given him during a tough patch in his career.

On that note, let's take a look at three such instances where Virat Kohli dedicated his century to his wife Anushka Sharma:

#3 169 vs Australia, Melbourne, 2014

169(Melbourne,2014)

Kohli had a quiet 2nd Test in The Gabba but he roared back at the MCG with a majestic 169 against an attack comprising of Johnson, Harris

Kohli had a quiet 2nd Test in The Gabba but he roared back at the MCG with a majestic 169 against an attack comprising of Johnson, Harris, Hazlewood and Watson. He shared a 262 run stand with Rahane and led India closer to Australia's 1st innings total.

Virat Kohli was on fire during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2014/15 as he smashed four hundreds in as many games and also arguably came of age as a captain. His sensational knock of 169 in Melbourne was a great example of how he took on world-class bowlers like Mitchell Johnson.

During his celebration after reaching the hundred, he gave a flying kiss with his bat to Anushka Sharma, who was sitting in the crowd. It was the first real confirmation of the duo dating each other.

#2 149 vs England, Edgbaston, 2018

Virat Kohli's maiden tour of England in Tests in 2014 was an absolute nightmare. As Kohli grew into a world-class batter across formats over the next few years, one question continued to plague him - will Kohli score big in testing conditions in England?

This context made his hundred at the Edgbaston Test in 2018 even more special. Kohli finally seemed to be in complete control of his shots in English conditions and roared in joy once he reached his landmark.

He roared in happiness and then showed his wedding ring to the crowd before kissing it. This was yet another indication of how big a support Anushka was to Kohli during his lean patch.

#1 122* vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022

122* (61) with 12 fours and 6 sixes.

The return of King in his way

1st International T20 Century and 2nd highest Century Holder in Asia Cup

122* (61) with 12 fours and 6 sixes. The return of King in his way. 1st International T20 Century and 2nd highest Century Holder in Asia Cup.

There was a time in 2022 when Virat Kohli was simply not able to score runs across formats. Many had started to believe that the former Indian captain was past his prime and that he needed to be dropped from the team.

Captain Rohit Sharma was rested for India's final league game of the Asia Cup 2022 against Afghanistan and this gave Kohli a chance to open the batting alongside KL Rahul.

The star batter played some incredible shots and that helped him break the jinx and get to that elusive 71st international hundred. After completing the hundred, Kohli was a bit emotional and understandably so as he made his customary thank you gesture to his wife Anushka by kissing the wedding ring.

At the presentation ceremony, Virat Kohli dedicated his hundred to Anushka Sharma and their daughter Vamika. The time he spent with his family during the six-week break really helped him get energized and Kohli hasn't looked back since.

