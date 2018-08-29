3 Uncapped Indian players who should be in the Indian team

Will these players determine the future of the India cricket?

India has several top-notch players in every format of the game. As a result, India is among the top three teams across all three formats. However, there are some talented domestic Indian players who have scored plenty of runs in the domestic Cricket and IPL.

Moreover, many domestic players have been picked in the Indian team after a stellar performance in the IPL. As a matter of fact, IPL helps the domestic players to grow because they get to play with several world-class international players. Likewise, India's domestic Cricket structure is remarkable and it has produced innumerable legends of the Indian Cricket.

For instance, Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari were picked recently in the Indian Test squad and they have a bright chance to make debut in England. Conversely, there are some uncapped Indian players who deserve a place in the Indian team.

Here we discuss 3 uncapped Indian players who should be in the Indian Cricket team.

#3 Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya is a talented all-rounder who has been an integral part of the Mumbai Indians. In fact, his performance helped Mumbai Indians to win several matches in the IPL and he certainly deserves a place in India's limited overs squad. Additionally, he is the elder brother of Hardik Pandya, who is a regular member of the Indian team in every format.

The Pandya brothers came to limelight from the IPL and Hardik's incredible IPL performance helped him to get a place in the Indian team. Although Krunal has done equally well in the IPL, he is yet to play for India. However, Krunal got selected for the T20 series against England, but he did not make his India debut.

Meanwhile, the 27-year old is a lower-order batsman and a useful left-arm spinner. He can clear the boundaries with ease and he can be an indispensable addition to India's limited overs squad.

