×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

3 uncapped players who can overcome India's middle order muddle in ODIs

Dibyadarshan Das
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
179   //    19 Oct 2018, 23:51 IST

The Indian team is struggling to find a solid middle-order batsman in ODI cricket for the last few years. For this reason, the team had to face quite a few problems in the Champions Trophy, 2017. In the recently concluded Asia Cup final, the team achieved the target of 223 runs on the last ball.

India is heavily depended on its top-order batsman which has masked the weakness of its middle order. Now there is not much time left for the World Cup and India would desperately want someone who can grab the spot and score consistently. There is much talk of Rishabh Pant getting a chance in the middle order, but in domestic ODI cricket, he has scored runs at a disappointing average of just 28.

However, he has been selected for the ODIs against the Windies following a phenomenal Test outing. Though the team management has tried several players to solve the middle-order conundrum, no one is able to consolidate the spot.

#3 Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda
Deepak Hooda

Baroda captain Deepak Hooda has impressed everyone with his performance in domestic matches. This middle-order batsman has scored a lot of runs in first-class, List A and T-20 cricket. In the 48 List A matches that he has played so far, Deepak has scored 1677 runs at a staggering average of 43.00 and a strike rate of 95.55. His amazing ability to clear the fence fetched him 4.2 crores in the 2016 IPL auction. 

Along with batting, the Deepak Hooda is also an economical bowler. He has 31 wickets to his name in 48 matches. He was also called into the Indian team for the T20I series against Sri Lanka but did not get the chance to play. 

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Indian Cricket Team Krunal Pandya Shubman Gill Leisure Reading
Dibyadarshan Das
CONTRIBUTOR
Avid cricket enthusiast who likes to talk, discuss and report on cricket. If not found on History lectures, he will surely be found perusing Indian Cricket History. Aims to be a cricket historian.
3 Uncapped Indian players who should be in the Indian team
RELATED STORY
5 Indian players who can cash-in their opportunity...
RELATED STORY
5 uncapped ODI players who must be tried before the World...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian batsmen who can solve India's middle order woes...
RELATED STORY
5 players who can be a solution to India's 6th bowler...
RELATED STORY
3 Answers to India’s ODI Middle Order puzzle
RELATED STORY
Six batsmen who can solve the middle order puzzle for...
RELATED STORY
3 players who can cement their place in India ODI XI...
RELATED STORY
2019 World Cup: 3 uncapped players who could make it to...
RELATED STORY
Is Ambati Rayudu the solution for India's middle order...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us