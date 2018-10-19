3 uncapped players who can overcome India's middle order muddle in ODIs

The Indian team is struggling to find a solid middle-order batsman in ODI cricket for the last few years. For this reason, the team had to face quite a few problems in the Champions Trophy, 2017. In the recently concluded Asia Cup final, the team achieved the target of 223 runs on the last ball.

India is heavily depended on its top-order batsman which has masked the weakness of its middle order. Now there is not much time left for the World Cup and India would desperately want someone who can grab the spot and score consistently. There is much talk of Rishabh Pant getting a chance in the middle order, but in domestic ODI cricket, he has scored runs at a disappointing average of just 28.

However, he has been selected for the ODIs against the Windies following a phenomenal Test outing. Though the team management has tried several players to solve the middle-order conundrum, no one is able to consolidate the spot.

#3 Deepak Hooda

Deepak Hooda

Baroda captain Deepak Hooda has impressed everyone with his performance in domestic matches. This middle-order batsman has scored a lot of runs in first-class, List A and T-20 cricket. In the 48 List A matches that he has played so far, Deepak has scored 1677 runs at a staggering average of 43.00 and a strike rate of 95.55. His amazing ability to clear the fence fetched him 4.2 crores in the 2016 IPL auction.

Along with batting, the Deepak Hooda is also an economical bowler. He has 31 wickets to his name in 48 matches. He was also called into the Indian team for the T20I series against Sri Lanka but did not get the chance to play.

