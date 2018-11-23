3 unfairly discarded players that India need to bring back in T20I cricket

Team India

Team India failed to seal the T20I series in Australia after rain ruined a brilliant bowling effort in the second T20I at Melbourne. The series was so close yet so far and the men in blue would be gutted to let a golden opportunity to sustain their winning streak against Australia in T20Is slip.

There were some selection blunders while picking the squad as some players who have performed outstandingly well in the IPL and in the ODI cricket for India were overlooked. For quite a long time, these players have been kept out of the T20I setup even when their performances are speaking for themselves.

These players would hope that they get drafted into the Indian team and stay in the scheme of things for the 2020 T20 World Cup to be played in Australia. Here is a look at 3 of such players which team India needs to bring back in the T20 setup.

#3 Kedar Jadhav

The CSK batsman has been a regular in India's ODI team since 2017. Although Kedar missed the 2018 IPL due to injury, his ODI performances and attributes make him a strong contender for making it to India's T20I squad.

Jadhav has played 9 T20Is scoring at a decent strike of 123 down the order. He was left out of the T20I squad last November against New Zealand and has not made a return since then. He last played a T20I for India against Australia at Guwahati in October 2017.

Kedar has got great situational awareness, ability to strike the ball big, and improvisation skills. Also, his part-time off-spin bowling comes in handy to break partnerships. All in all, Kedar provides great value to the team and his exclusion from the T20I team certainly isn't justified.

