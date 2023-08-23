3 unsung IPL heroes playing in US Masters T10 League 2023

The US Masters T10 League 2023 started earlier this month in Florida. Six franchises, namely Atlanta Riders, California Knights, Morrisville Unity, New Jersey Triton's, New York Warriors, and Texas Chargers are a part of this T10 competition.

The T10 format gained popularity after the Abu Dhabi T10 League's success. The organisers of the Abu Dhabi T10 have taken cricket's fastest format to Africa and America. After a successful inaugural edition of the Zim Afro T10 League, the US Masters T10 League now aims to boost the fan-following of cricket in the United States.

Several retired Indian cricket stars like Gautam Gambhir, Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Sreesanth, Robin Uthappa, Yusuf Pathan, and Parthiv Patel are members of squads in US Masters T10 League 2023.

The teams also feature some underrated IPL stars, who have retired from domestic cricket but continue to entertain the fans in different T20 leagues across the world. Here's a list of three unsung IPL heroes playing in the US Masters T10 League.

#1 Bipul Sharma is playing for New Jersey Triton's in the US Masters T10 League

Bipul Sharma is an uncapped Indian all-rounder, who was a member of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) during his IPL career. He made his IPL debut for PBKS in 2010, but Sharma came into the limelight after performing well for SRH in the 2016 season.

Sharma was one of the main all-rounders of the SunRisers in the 2016 season. The all-rounder played seven games for them in IPL 2016, scalping three wickets. He played a match-winning 11-ball 27* in Qualifier 2 against the Gujarat Lions and bagged the big wicket of AB de Villiers in the final against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The former SunRisers Hyderabad player is playing for the New Jersey Triton's in the US Masters T10 League now. The likes of Gautam Gambhir, Liam Plunkett, Monty Panesar, and RP Singh are his teammates.

#2 Siddharth Trivedi is playing for Texas Chargers in US Masters T10 League

Texas Chargers fast bowler Siddharth Trivedi is best-remembered for his contributions to the Rajasthan Royals' (RR) success from 2008 to 2013. The former RR pacer played a major role in RR's journey to the championship during the 2008 IPL season.

Trivedi bagged 13 wickets in 15 matches at an economy rate of 8.31 in IPL 2008. He bowled a magnificent spell of 2/25 against Punjab Kings, dismissing Irfan Pathan and Brett Lee to help the Royals register their first-ever win in IPL history. He has now joined the Texas-based franchise in the US.

#3 Manvinder Bisla is a part of Morrisville Unity in US Masters T10 2023

Manvinder Bisla starred in Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) maiden IPL championship win in IPL 2012. The uncapped Indian wicketkeeper-batter smashed a brilliant 48-ball 89 to help KKR chase down a 191-run target against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk.

Bisla played a few more match-winning knocks for the Knight Riders before moving to RCB in 2015. Despite performing well in IPL, Bisla never got to play an international game for India at the senior level. He will now aim to bring his 'A' game to the table for the Morrisville Unity.

Poll : Which player will take more wickets in US Masters T10? Siddharth Trivedi Bipul Sharma 0 votes