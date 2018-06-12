3 unusual dismissals from women’s cricket

Some bizarre dismissals in the list.

Saurabh Ganguly ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jun 2018, 13:21 IST 623 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Anuja Patil was given out Obstructing the Field against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup Finals

A long walk back to the pavilion isn’t a pleasant feeling for any batter. Whether the player dismissed has scored a duck or a century, no one likes to get out and go back to the dressing room. While some wickets are earned by the bowling side- be it through a peach of a delivery or some extraordinary brilliance in the field, some are given away by the batting side. For instance, a loose shot that went straight to the fielder would be a batsman/batswoman throwing the wicket away.

Common modes of dismissal like the Leg Before Wicket, bowled, caught, stumped, run out or hit wicket may be the result of either. However, on most occasions, the unusual dismissals are purely the fault of the players dismissed. Dismissals like the timed out, obstructing the field, retired out and hitting the ball twice are much rarer and are often classified as unusual forms of getting out in a cricket match. Such dismissals can also be very embarrassing.

As per present information, there have been around twenty-three instances of unusual dismissals in International Cricket- with three of them coming in Women’s Cricket.

Here is a look at the 3 unusual dismissals from women’s cricket.

#3 Anuja Patil (obstructing the field)

Primarily a bowler, the 25-years-old right-handed middle order batter, Anuja Patil, is the latest victim of an unusual dismissal in the recently concluded Women’s Asia Cup. In the finals of the Asia Cup, Anuja Patil was given out as she “obstructed the field”. The fact that she was given not out by the field umpires but the decision was overturned by the third umpire made the decision a matter of debate in the public sphere.

The social media went crazy debating whether or not Anuja changed the direction while attempting a run and got in the way of the throw.

India lost this game in a last over finish as Bangladesh women became the Asia Cup Champions for the first time ever.