3 videos of Rishabh Pant that prove he is a fitness freak

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is currently one of the upcoming global stars in world cricket. He has scored runs across formats in all parts of the globe and has improved in all aspects of his game.

Pant, however, has received fair share of criticism for being overweight in the early days of his international career. Many, including former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria, have highlighted that the youngster doesn't crouch much behind the stumps due to his weight.

Kaneria had said on his YouTube channel:

“I want to talk about Pant's wicketkeeping. I've noticed one thing – he doesn't squat lower and sit on his toes when a fast bowler is bowling. Seems like he is overweight and being bulky doesn't give him that much time to come up quickly. It raises concern over his fitness. Is he 100 per cent fit?"

Pant has proved his naysayers wrong time and again with his workout videos, which prove that he is a fitness buff.

On that note, let's take a look at three such videos.

#1 Pant doing weight training

Modern day cricket is a lot more challenging and demanding. A cricketer has to be extremely fit to perform consistently at the highest level.

Pant has often shocked fans with his extreme fitness videos. He recently shared a short clip on his official Instagram handle where he was seen doing weight training to build a strong core.

He captioned the video as:

"Dream’s don’t work unless you do 🤞🏻🤙🏻😇"

Pant is currently one of the fittest cricketers in the Indian team and has improved a lot over the last few years.

#2 Pant walking on his hands

Pant is known to set social media on fire with his fitness videos. A few weeks back, the youngster shared a footage where he was seen walking on his hands.

The Delhi-born cricketer was in the middle of a gym session when he decided to shoot the video. In the 12-second clip, Pant was seen walking on his hands upside down while also balancing himself at the same time.

The video is a clear testament to the fact that Pant is a fitness freak.

#3 Pant doing flips

There has been a paradigm shift in the fitness of Indian cricketers since Virat Kohli was named the captain. Despite Kohli not being at the helm anymore, Team India are currently one of the fittest teams in world cricket and Pant is no different.

During the last Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, the young wicketkeeper shared a video of his workout session where he can be seen doing multiple front handsprings.

It is a very difficult exercise and only a few can master it. Pant looked in complete control while performing the stunt.

