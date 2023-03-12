3 Virat Kohli-Nitin Menon moments that created headlines

Virat Kohli brought up his 28th Test hundred after a long wait of over three years with a magnificent 186 in the 4th match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. As of Day 4, he is the leading run-getter for India in the series.

However, when he ran a double to bring up his half-century on Day 3, Nitin Menon checked to see if it was a short run. This led to a lot of online trolling from Indian fans on Twitter, who felt that the umpire was biased against the former Indian skipper.

On that note, we look at 3 other Virat Kohli-Nitin Menon moments that created a buzz in the cricketing world.

#1 LBW call vs Australia, Delhi 2023

Virat Kohli was set to play on his home ground after a wait of six years. He walked out to bat after a couple of early wickets. Kohli scored a measured 44 off 84 deliveries, exhibiting immense control on a rank-turner.

However, Menon adjudged him LBW against debutant Matt Kuhnemann, cutting his promising knock short. It was a tricky call, as the ball appeared to be very close to the bat and pad. The third umpire intervened after the batter challenged the decision, but the umpire’s call stood as the final call.

#2 LBW call vs New Zealand, Wankhede 2021

Gautam Bhimani @gbhimani What was a little concerning was that the third umpire was rattled. He went back to the on field umpire without checking ball tracking #INDvNZ What was a little concerning was that the third umpire was rattled. He went back to the on field umpire without checking ball tracking #INDvNZ

Virat Kohli returned to the team for the second Test of the two-match series against New Zealand in 2021. However, the star batter was dismissed for 0 by Ajaz Patel. It was Kohli's fourth duck in international cricket that year.

It was very similar to his dismissal in the Delhi Test. A noise was detected by UltraEdge after Kohli took a review, but whether it hit the bat first or the pad remained a point of contention.

#3 Virat Kohli complaining, Chepauk 2021

India were up against England in a four-match Test series on home soil. The Indian team came off a special series victory in Australia after winning the decider at the Gabba. However, England were on the front foot in the first match of the series.

On Day 4, Virat Kohli observed that the English batters were running from the middle of the wicket and was quick to tell umpire Nitin Menon about the same.

"Oye, Menon (Nitin Menon), seedhe run bhi beech me bhaag raha hai yaar (He's even running easy singles in the middle of the pitch)," the former captain was heard saying.

