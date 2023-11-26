3 ways in which Afghanistan exceeded expectations at the 2023 World Cup

The 2023 World Cup might not have had many close finishes and doubts over the four semifinal spots, but it certainly offered plenty of heartwarming stories. One of those was the rise of Afghanistan, who fought valiantly throughout the league stage.

Afghanistan, Pakistan and New Zealand were the three teams in contention for the final semifinal spot as the round-robin phase drew to a close. While the former two finished level on points, the Kiwis managed two more than them to sneak into the semifinals.

Nevertheless, Afghanistan, whose net run rate was only slightly below that of Pakistan, gave a good account of themselves. They consistently challenged the best teams in the competition and won over countless fans with their spirited exploits.

Here are three ways in which Afghanistan exceeded expectations at the 2023 World Cup.

#3 Afghanistan played calm and sensible cricket throughout the 2023 World Cup

Jonathan Trott seems to have made a real impact on Afghanistan

Jonathan Trott's whiteboards during Afghanistan's batting innings grabbed plenty of eyeballs during the 2023 World Cup. The head coach seemed to have laid out clear plans while chasing, with targets for the side to reach every 10 overs.

That was just one example of the evident clear thinking that was going on behind the scenes, with Afghanistan clearly being able to chalk out precise plans according to the conditions and implement them with a fair amount of success.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran were stable at the top of the order, and while Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi could've batted with more intent, their calming influence played a big role in a couple of wins. Even in the bowling department, Shahidi and Co. rarely strayed away from their standard mode of operation, which often ended in success.

For a team that has often been criticized for being off the mark in tactical and mental aspects, Afghanistan's revamped approach was a delight to watch.

#2 Afghanistan managed with a spin-heavy attack

Mohammad Nabi is still going strong despite being on the wrong side of 35

Afghanistan were handed a fairly favorable schedule for the 2023 World Cup. They played two games each in Chennai and Delhi while also clashing against the Netherlands in Lucknow.

With those venues assisting spin, Afghanistan were able to pack their bowling attack with four frontline spinners and strangle oppositions with their control and mystery. However, as the tournament wore on, they weren't shy to adopt that strategy even on venues that supposedly prefer the quicker bowlers.

Noor Ahmad played four of their nine matches, while Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman were fixtures in the XI. The emergence of Azmatullah Omarzai as a valuble all-round option was one of the biggest reasons they were able to do this.

Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq were picked and dropped based on the conditions, and instead of trying to stick to convention, Afghanistan surprised all by confidently playing to their strengths.

#1 The Afghan batters stepped up against the best teams

Ibrahim Zadran is going to be around for a long time to come

Afghanistan's bowlers were always going to be tough to contend with, but what was very impressive was the way in which the batters stepped up under pressure to take responsibility.

As many as four batters crossed the 300-run mark. Ibrahim Zadran was a particular standout, amassing 376 runs at an average of 47, including a superb century against Australia. Omarzai consistently stepped up at No. 5 and essayed a splendid knock against South Africa in Ahmedabad.

Afghanistan's batters held the fort against India and Pakistan, outperforming even the eventual semifinalists against the Men in Blue. Against the hosts, it was captain Shahidi who came up with a valuable knock.

After beating England and Pakistan, and coming close against Australia and South Africa, Afghanistan can hold their heads up high.

