3 ways how India can turn things around in the 3rd Test at Trent Bridge

14 Aug 2018

After bowing out in the first two games of the 5-match Test series, Indian team needs to focus on what lies ahead of them after Lord's debacle that sees them down by 2-0 in the series. It is hard to gulp the fact that a squad led by such an inspiring leader is staring down their second successive overseas series defeat in this year.

Virat Kohli and his men need to pull up their socks and realize their potential and the ability to play against the moving ball. It is time that the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Murali Vijay, Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma must now count on their experience from their previous tours and support their skipper to take the team forward.

India is in desperate need of some inspiration that can come from either the coach, the captain or be it from within, as each individual needs to put their best foot forward in the series from hereon. It is time for the team to take certain tough calls and rope in players who can assure them more confidence in terms of their performance.

Let's take a look at how can India still upset England in the 3rd Test at Trent Bridge:

#1 Extra stability in lower middle-order

If there was any positive at all from India's surrender in the game at Lord's, it was the contributions from the lower middle-order with the bat. Hardik Pandya and R Ashwin were the only batsmen who looked to dominate the bowlers for a certain period of time.

The duo also registered India's highest and the only 50+ partnership in the entire game. However, when there were contributions from both the all-rounders, it was necessary for the wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik show some resistance on the crease and help his team secure some pride.

But Karthik has looked uncomfortable against the in-swing deliveries in both the games so far. As a move to experiment, the skipper can think of offering Rishabh Pant his debut in the longest format. The Southpaw has been in some form in the recent games against England Lions and Windies A. Pant has the knack of scoring runs and players like him can play some useful knocks to give the required impetus from a lower-order batsman.

