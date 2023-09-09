3 ways Pakistan can stop Virat Kohli from scoring big in Super Four clash of Asia Cup 2023

Round two of the battle royale in the 2023 Asia Cup between India and Pakistan is set for take-off at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 10.

While the sides were poised for a cliffhanger in their group-stage meeting a week back, rain played spoilsport and ensured play did not get underway in the second innings. Much like their first meeting, Pakistan will enter the contest in a better mindset, thanks to a thumping six-wicket win against Bangladesh in their Super Fours opener.

With only three games per side among the four teams, the magnitude of each match is considerably high. Add to that all the emotions and the must-win mentality of an India-Pakistan clash and it becomes arguably the most crucial ODI both sides would have played in a while.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, the contest between the arch-rivals also invites the spotlight on the star players from the side, including Virat Kohli. The 34-year-old missed out with the bat in the first meeting against Pakistan, scoring only four off seven deliveries.

However, the Men in Green will be well aware of the threat of India's best ODI batter and his past odds-defying knocks against them. Most of their strategy for the India clash will be centered around knocking King Kohli off early.

With that in mind, let us look at three ways Pakistan can stop Virat Kohli from scoring big in the Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2023.

#1 Ensure Virat Kohli is at the crease nice and early

Kohli was dismissed inside the powerplay in the first Pakistan match of the Asia Cup.

Even the most accomplished batters are susceptible against the new ball early in their innings and Virat Kohli is no different. With an ODI record second to none, the champion batter is among the best at notching up huge scores should he walk in after a few overs.

Although Kohli's overall ODI record against Pakistan is spectacular, with an average of 45 and a 96 strike rate in 14 games, his per-innings graph makes for an intriguing read.

The 34-year-old has four scores of over 75 against Pakistan, yet a stunning seven single-digit scores in his 14 innings. Almost all his low scores have come when Kohli faced the music against the new ball.

Further evidence of that is his dismal average of 9.60 at a 50.50 strike rate, including five dismissals, against Pakistan in the first ten overs of ODI games. In stark contrast, his average ballons up to over 70 at a strike rate above 100 between overs 11 to 50 against the same opposition.

The difference is night and day between King Kohli coming in early to face the Pakistan new ball bowlers compared to playing the overs after the powerplay. It has to be the No.1 factor on Pakistan's checklist to ensure Virat Kohli is in early to expose his apparent frailties.

#2 Avoid bowling Shadab Khan to Virat Kohli at the start of his innings

Kohli has had his way against leg-spin bowling in ODIs recently.

Facing leg-spinners has been a gratifying story for Virat Kohli, who boasts a sensational record in ODIs against them. The 34-year-old averages almost 71 at a 105 strike rate against right-arm leg break and left-arm chinaman bowling in 50-over cricket.

The incredible numbers have even taken a giant leap over the last two years, with the champion batter averaging 90 off 81 balls against the leggies while being dismissed just once.

This is why it is important for Pakistan to keep Shadab Khan away from King Kohli's sight as long as possible, especially when he first enters the crease.

The duo have faced off twice each in ODIs and T20Is, with Kohli never being dismissed by Shadab in 67 balls. Kohli has also scored at a strike rate of 90 in the two ODIs against the 24-year-old, with most of the runs coming from singles and twos.

Considering Kohli's tendency to convert his starts to mammoth scores, Pakistan mustn't bowl Shadab at the beginning of his innings, allowing him to settle in.

#3 Shaheen Afridi must bowl to Virat Kohli straightaway with attacking fields

The Kohli-Afridi battle could have a massive bearing on the outcome.

The Shaheen Afridi-Virat Kohli battle is being talked up as the one that could decide the fate of the India-Pakistan contest. Kohli has had his struggles against left-arm pacers throughout his ODI career, particularly since 2022.

The 34-year-old has averaged a mere 21.25 against that bowling style in the last two years while being dismissed four times. Kohli has struggled even more against left-arm seamers from Pakistan, with Wahab Riaz, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Amir, and Shaheen Afridi troubling the batter in the past.

Half of Kohli's dismissals in ODIs against Pakistan have come at the expense of the left-arm pacers, with the batter averaging only 25.10 against them. One also cannot discount the recent memory of Afridi knocking over the former Indian skipper last week, with the batter having a tame poke away from his body.

However, only bowling a left-armer will not suffice, and Babar Azam must also set attacking fields with Afridi bowling to prevent the singles. This could force the superstar batter to play an attacking stroke, which could ultimately lead to his downfall.