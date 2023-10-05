3 ways Washington Sundar would have completed India's 2023 World Cup squad

Indian off-spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar would consider himself unlucky after missing out on a World Cup berth. Sundar was flown in for the Asia Cup final after Axar Patel sustained an injury.

Washington was included in the XI straightaway but with Mohammed Siraj wreaking early havoc, he didn't get an opportunity to make a case for himself.

He continued to be part of the Indian squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia. Sundar was replaced by Ravichandran Ashwin for the first couple of matches. While the offie returned for the final ODI, it was Ashwin who got the nod for the World Cup.

Sundar is currently in Hangzhou, China where India is competing in the Asian Games. While Team India seems to have all their bases covered, Sundar's inclusion could have made a difference.

On the eve of Washington Sundar's 24th birthday, let us decipher three possible ways Washington Sundar could have completed the Indian World Cup squad:

# 3 Washington Sundar is a more accomplished batter

ESundar made a sensational Test debut against Australia at the Gabba in 2021 (Pic: Getty)

Washington Sundar started his career as an opener and continues to bat at the top order for his state side Tamil Nadu. He is a quality all-format batter and has already proved his credentials at the international circuit.

While Sundar is yet to consistently prove his mettle with the bat in the white ball format, the all-rounder has already played some exceptional knocks against the red ball.

Sundar's tight technique both against the moving ball and quality spin could have made a massive difference for India. Washington should now look to focus on getting India a gold in the Asian Games.

# 2 Sundar could have been used as a floater in the batting line-up

Sundar plays a cheeky shot during his blistering knock off 37 in 16 balls (Pic: Getty)

Washington Sundar was recently asked to open the innings during the final ODI against Australia. While he didn't make a big contribution, it was enough to indicate that Sundar could be a viable option at the top order.

He could have also been a middle-order option and protected the lower-middle-order batters had there been a collapse early. Sundar also displayed his finishing skills with a blistering knock against New Zealand last year.

Coming late in the order, Sundar smashed a quickfire 37 off 16 deliveries which included some innovative and audacious shots. Hence, Sundar could have played multiple roles for India.

# 3 Sundar is a designated powerplay bowler

Sundar emerged as a powerplay bowler under MS Dhoni.

Sundar's ability to bowl in the powerplay could have made a difference. With Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah expected to start proceedings, Sundar could have been used as a match-up in a few matches.

Washington emerged as the new ball bowler for the Rising Pune Supergiants under the tutelage of MS Dhoni. He has superb numbers in the powerplay in T20s but hasn't been used much in the fifty-over format.

Having some variety in their spin attack, Sundar could have also provided an option for Rohit Sharma to think out of the box.

India plays their first World Cup game against Australia on October 8 against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.