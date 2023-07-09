3 West Indies players who can hurt India badly in the Test Series

After a disappointing outing at the World Cup 2023 Qualifiers in Zimbabwe, the West Indies won't be a part of the major tournament for the first time in their history. Now, their focus turns to the longest format of the game with a marquee series lined up against India, which will begin on July 12, with the second Test being played after a short turnaround on July 20.

Cricket West Indies have already announced their 13-man squad for the first Test in Dominica. Kraigg Brathwaite will continue to lead the side in the longest format of the game, with Jermaine Blackwood as his deputy.

Alzarri Joseph and Jason Holder left the white-ball squad from Zimbabwe early to join the Test side, which has some new faces in Alick Athanaze and Kirk McKenzie. Rakheem Cornwall and Jomal Warrican also return to the side, but Gudakesh Motie, Kyle Mayers, and Jayden Seales miss out.

The Windies still have enough in their ranks to produce an upset, especially against an Indian side that will be missing a few of its key players.

Who are the three West Indies players who have the potential to hurt India in the Test series? Let's find out:

#1 Kraigg Brathwaite

There's Bazball, and then there's the polar opposite of it, Brathball. The West Indies captain is very much true to the traditional approach of Test cricket, digging deep and taking his time to build an innings like one of the opening batters of the good old 1990s.

Do not let his calm demeanor and ultra-cool sunglasses fool you. Kraigg Brathwaite is dogged in his approach and can bat for long hours to frustrate any opposition.

If he manages to get his eye in against an inexperienced Indian pace unit, he could really hurt Rohit Sharma and his side.

#2 Tagenarine Chanderpaul

Much like his father, Tagenarine Chanderpaul is a steady left-hand batter that can grind out any situation in the middle. He made his debut against Australia in December last year and impressed a few with his temperament and stroke-making.

Albeit a bit more attacking than his captain, he prides himself on batting long hours in the middle, similar to his captain.

The two openers have been responsible for getting the West Indies off to steady starts in recent times and could hurt India's prospects if they do the same in this series.

#3 Rahkeem Cornwall

Rahkeem Cornwall, aka Jimbo, can be a dangerous proposition for any opponent. The giant off-spinner made his debut against India in 2019 and is usually a threat with the kind of drift he manages to get because of his height. He can make things happen with the ball in his hand.

He's also capable of doing a fair bit of damage with the bat, and he's more than handy with the willow in hand.

India tend to struggle against left-arm spinners, though, so Jomel Warrican might just get the nod ahead of Jimbo if the decision is purely tactical.

Poll : 0 votes