3 wicket-keepers who have effected six dismissals in an ODI World Cup game ft. Quinton de Kock

Wicket-keeping is a thankless job in ODI cricket. Keeping the wickets for 50 overs, especially during the day, can take a toll on any player's body. The wicket-keepers have to take a position before every ball, jump around when needed and stay focused all the time.

Taking catches behind the stumps that have deflected off the ball is quite tough. Even executing a stumping requires quick reflexes. If a wicketkeeper effects three or four dismissals in an ODI game, it is considered a great achievement.

In this listicle today, we will look at the three such wicket-keepers who produced an extraordinary performance and effected six dismissals in an ODI World Cup game.

#3 Quinton de Kock (SA) - 6 vs Afghanistan, 2023 ODI World Cup

South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock brought his 'A' game to the table at the world's largest cricket stadium during the ODI World Cup match against Afghanistan earlier today. Quinton effected six dismissals, with all six of them being catches.

He took a fantastic catch on the leg-side to dismiss Ibrahim Zadran. Next, he took a sharp catch off spinner Keshav Maharaj's bowling to send Hashmatullah Shahidi back to the dressing room. The next four were consecutive ones to dismiss Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad. All four catches were taken off fast bowlers' bowling.

10 wickets fell in Afghanistan's innings, and Quinton de Kock had a role to play in six of them. He leveled the following two names for the record of the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in a single World Cup match.

#2 Sarfaraz Ahmed (PAK) - 6 vs South Africa, 2015 World Cup

The only Asian wicket-keeper to feature on this list is Sarfaraz Ahmed. The former Pakistan captain achieved the feat while keeping the wickets for the Men in Green in a group-stage match of the 2015 World Cup against the South African side.

Pakistan had to defend a 232-run target in that match. The bowlers executed their plans to perfection and bowled the Proteas out for just 202 runs. Fast bowlers Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Irfan and Rahat Ali bagged three wickets each while Sohail Khan scalped one wicket.

Those wickets may not have been possible without Sarfaraz Ahmed's support. He took the catches to dismiss Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers, Dale Steyn and Imran Tahir.

#1 Adam Gilchrist (AUS) - 6 vs Namibia, 2003 ODI World Cup

The first wicketkeeper to achieve this record was Australia's Adam Gilchrist. The former Aussie wicketkeeper took six catches against Namibia in the 2003 World Cup. Gilchrist supported his team's fast bowlers to perfection by taking the catches to dismiss Morne Karg, Danie Keulder, Deon Kotze, Louis Burger, Melt van Schoor and Rudi van Buuren.

Four of those deliveries were bowled by Glenn McGrath, while the other two wickets went into the account of Andy Bichel. Australia bamboozled Namibia and bowled them out for just 45 runs in that game. The Aussies scored 301/6 in 50 overs and won by 256 runs.